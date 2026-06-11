A coalition of state AGs that includes Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones has won a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump regime’s attempt to block states from getting USDA grants for their SNAP and WIC programs over MAGA politics.

The regime put out regulations earlier this year blocking states from accessing federal funds unless they were to certify that they don’t operate “any programs that advance or promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” do not “promote gender ideology” and that they don’t use the grant dollars to assist undocumented immigrants.

The state AGs filed suit challenging the regs in March.

More than 850,000 Virginians are enrolled in SNAP, and another 127,000 are enrolled in WIC.

“As Virginians face a growing cost crisis, President Trump is politicizing funding for critical USDA programs that help feed vulnerable children, hardworking families, senior citizens and rural communities,” Jones said in a statement.

“Estimates show that nearly 1 million Virginians are facing hunger. Now more than ever, Virginians are relying on programs like SNAP and WIC to keep their families fed and healthy. This office will keep fighting for these crucial resources and the people who depend on them,” Jones said.

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