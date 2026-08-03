Former Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro “choked” with her handling of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool case, a furious Donald Trump said in his daily Oval Office media gaggle, as reports are suggesting that the president is seriously considering sacking her from her post as the U.S. Attorney in DC.

“Really disappointed with Jeanne Pirro. She folded like an umbrella!. And people get away with things, and it’s a disgrace,” Trump said, again oblivious to the reality of the details of the legal case, which could well end up with Pirro losing her law license.

Pirro was very public when she announced charges against former U.S. Olympian David Hearn last month, in which she asserted that Hearn had “ripped a piece of recently installed sealant on the bottom of the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial,” and said her office would “prove beyond a reasonable doubt, that Hearn willfully destroyed property at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.”

According to the court filing from Pirro that was made public late Friday, her office is now aware that the sealant lining the bottom of the Reflecting Pool “almost immediately” began to peel after renovations were completed in June.

Her office only learned this, though, per the court filing, after the Department of the Interior provided additional documents “indicating that damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in June 2026 was the result of flawed installation by the contractor.”

“Given all of this newly discovered information, it is difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism, let alone to establish that fact beyond a reasonable doubt,” Pirro wrote in the court filing.

This is Pirro “choking,” per Trump, who doubled down in his remarks to reporters that the damage to the pool was caused by “vandalism.”

Hearn, 67, of Bethesda, Md., a slalom canoeist who competed in three Summer Olympics, faced significant prison time entirely because Trump wanted to blame the botched no-bid work done by cronies on far-left vandals, to fit his the world is stacked against me narrative.

Pirro seems to be trying to make the case for her defense that her office was merely acting on the information that it had at the time of the beginning of its prosecutor efforts in the case, but that argument presumes that her office needed to take action before all of the facts were in.

Which, of course, is very much the case – but only because Trump was demanding it.

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