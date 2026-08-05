West Virginia pastor refuses donations to food bank because of the gays

A West Virginia pastor named Alvin Christian, who, according to a video that he posted online last week, “done some research,” decided to stop accepting food donations from Feeding America, because the research he “done” informed him that Feeding America is “part of the gay rights movement.”

The result:

“As you can see, our cupboards are empty, our freezers are empty,” Christian said in the Facebook Live video, which he later deleted, but not before it had been archived by someone else, and thus was preserved for the world to see.

The internet is forever, my man.

“We have nothing in the warehouse as far as food-wise as of this moment,” said Christian, who launched the God’s Store House Food Bank in Bluefield in 2023, and, per his claims, was serving more than 800 local families daily.

Was he trying to elicit sympathy for his bigotry?

If so, it doesn’t seem to be working.

“To let you know the reason why we’re in this position is because I done some research,” Christian said. “I made the phone calls, I talked to the proper people. Are y’all tied in or partners with LGBQ … T, whatever? And they said, yes. I done some more research and found out that they are part of the gay rights movement.”

To set the record straight, Feeding America is no more “part of the gay rights movement” than anyone else is.

Feeding America is a Chicago-based nonprofit that provides food, free of charge, to more than 200 local and regional food banks across the U.S., getting food to more than 46 million people in need.

Including LGBTQ+ people, yes.

Is that the issue for Mr. Christian – and that is his real name, unironically – that Feeding America doesn’t go out of its way to exclude the LGBTQ+ community?

“Well, as a man of God, and standing in faith with God, I refuse to receive food from anybody that is tied into that. I make a stand right here, right now,” Christian said in the since-deleted video, coming down on the side of, yes, his issue is that Feeding America doesn’t exclude LGBTQ+s.

“That’s why we haven’t had no food here in a while,” Christian said, “because I will not be part of a gay rights movement because the America is partnered up with them, and I will not be with them. I refuse to be tied in to something of that nature that’s totally an abomination against God.”

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