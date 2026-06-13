Trump could get ‘damaging wind,’ ‘heavy rain’ on his UFC-themed birthday party

Good news for Donald Trump: the storms with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain expected to roll through DC on Sunday “shouldn’t last longer than 60-90 minutes.”

This is the word from AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines, ahead of the big UFC Freedom 250 event that Trump is giving himself as an 80th birthday present.

“Wouldn’t you know it … 99 percent of the weekend is dry except for late in the day Sunday, when thunderstorms are expected,” Kines told us today.

The UFC event is being held outdoors, on the South Lawn, with a scheduled start time of 8 p.m. ET.

Trump sycophant Dana White has put together a fight card for the Trump birthday show, but let’s be direct here – if you’re not a big UFC fan, you will not have heard of any of the MMA fighters that they’re trying to brag about.

No Connor McGregor, who hasn’t fought in two years; no Jon Jones, who is getting up on two years since his last fight.

No Nate Diaz, no Anderson Silva, who haven’t fought in forever.

That’s it, in terms of anybody in this that casuals would know.

UFC is a niche appealing to MAGA incels who can’t figure out why women don’t want to go on dates with them.

And to Donald Trump, who wants you to think he’s tough, which is why the White House campus looks like a trailer park right now.

I grew up in a trailer park; I’d advise the folks on the scene to be concerned about the forecast of “damaging wind gusts” that we got from Tom Kines at AccuWeather.

Make sure everything is anchored, is the safe bet here.

Thunderstorms are likely to cross the DC area sometime between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, Kines told us.

“The silver lining is, these storms will be quick moving, and shouldn’t last longer than 60-90 minutes,” Kines said.

We can only hope.

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