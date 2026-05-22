Ralph Norman, who represents the South Carolina side of the Charlotte metro area in Congress, has a net worth in the $20 million range, somehow, wants you to know, the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was “made up,” “staged,” basically, a false-flag operation.

He can’t really believe this, can he?

“That was a staged thing from Day 1,” Norman told a reporter, per video from former CBS News justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane, who is now the chief White House correspondent for Meidas Touch.

Norman was being questioned in a Capitol-steps gaggle on Thursday about the proposed $1.7 billion Jan. 6 slush fund that most of the rest of his MAGA colleagues are doing everything they can do to distance themselves from.

ICYMI

Senate Majority Leader John Thune went as far as to send the senior legislative chamber into recess after a meeting on the slush fund with the acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, that went off the rails.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., a MAGA loyalist, after the meeting with Blanche, called the slush fund “a giant mistake”; Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who has developed a spine since deciding against running for re-election, said the fund is “stupid on stilts.”

The Trumpers want to use the money to reward the J6 army for their hard work, which is mighty White of them, if you catch my drift.

Norman wants us to believe that he doesn’t know the first thing about any of it – to the point of denying that Jan. 6 played out the way it did.

“There was a riot there, but it was a self-made riot by members who hate Trump. It was made up, in my opinion,” Norman said.

He didn’t get filthy rich being that dumb.

Dude is selling us a bill of goods.

Video

Support AFP