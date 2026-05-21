Three members of the UVA Soccer community are getting shots with their national teams.

Two are current members of the women’s soccer program – defender Pearl Cecil and midfielder Jordyn Hardeman, who have been named to the roster for the U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team for upcoming friendlies.

The team will travel to Frankfurt, Germany, from May 31-June 10 for a training camp and two matches against the hosts.

The matches will take place on June 5 and June 9.

Cecil and Hardeman are two of five players on the roster with experience in the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Hardeman was on the 2024 squad that claimed a third-place finish; Cecil was on the 2025 squad.

The U.S. U-19 WNT has played five international matches this year – three in Portugal and two in Argentina – and has compiled a record of 4W-0L-1D.

Nicholas Simmonds, who led the UVA men’s team with 10 goals as a freshman in 2025, has been called up to the Jamaica men’s national team.

It is the first national team call-up for Simmonds, a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist and first-team All-American in 2025, who became the 11th ‘Hoo to sign a Generation adidas/Project-40 contract, and was selected third overall by FC Dallas in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

Simmonds has been named to the FC Dallas squad eight times this season, making three appearances and one start.

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