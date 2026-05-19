UVA Swimming: DeSorbo announces new associate head coach

UVA Swimming coach Todd DeSorbo has hired a second associate head coach, Reed Fujan, late of Louisville.

DeSorbo now has three associate head coaches – Fujan joins Tyler Fenwick, whose title is senior associate head coach, and Gary Taylor, who is, like Fujan, a mere associate head coach.

I continue to wait to hear back from the University of Virginia on the status of Taylor, whose contract was set to expire on April 30, after signing a one-year extension in the spring of 2025, weeks after being put on a two-year probation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport after Taylor admitted to emotional misconduct involving athletes that he had coached at NC State, Auburn and the Piedmont Family YMCA in Charlottesville.

ICYMI

Fujan, a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame, where he was a three-time All-American, served as a volunteer assistant at Indiana before serving as the head coach at St. John’s in the 2018-2019 season, then moving on to Alabama for three seasons.

DeSorbo, in a statement issued through UVA Athletics on Tuesday, said Fujan developed a reputation as a coach and recruiter, “and his passion for developing elite swimmers is exactly what we look for on our staff.”

“He shares the same values and commitment to excellence that have helped us build this program into what it is today. Our student-athletes are going to benefit tremendously from his experience, and I think he’s going to fit in seamlessly with our culture here at Virginia. We can’t wait to get to work,” DeSorbo said.

A native of Byron, Minn., Fujan was a three-time Minnesota state champion while competing for the Rochester Swim Club.

“I want to thank Todd DeSorbo and the staff for the opportunity to be part of one of the best programs in the world,” Fujan said. “From the outside, it’s clear this team knows how to work hard and have fun, and that balance seems to be a big part of their success. I’m excited to get to Charlottesville and get to work. Go ‘Hoos!”

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