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Home UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos to face #16 seed Duke on Wednesday in ACC tourney
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UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos to face #16 seed Duke on Wednesday in ACC tourney

Chris Graham
Published date:
aj gracia uva baseball
AJ Gracia. Photo: UVA Athletics

Bad news for our ‘Hoos – UVA Baseball will have to face Duke on Wednesday at the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship, and we all know how Virginia-Duke games in ACC postseason matchups have gone this season.

Duke (26-30, RPI: 84) beat the bejeezus out of NC State (32-22, RPI: 42) on Tuesday, winning 21-12, which, yes, that’s a baseball score.

Duke is the 16 seed in the ACC tourney, which is single-elimination.

Virginia (35-20, RPI: 23) is the 8 seed.

ICYMI

The two baseball programs did not meet in the 2026 regular season.

I wish they weren’t meeting in the postseason.

Additional storyline to Wednesday – which has a 9 a.m. ET first pitch; you can watch on ACC Network – will be the presence of Chris Pollard, the former Duke coach, in the Virginia dugout.

Pollard left Duke, which he led to within a game of a berth in the 2025 College World Series, to take the job at Virginia last summer.

Kaden Smith, who had eight RBIs in Tuesday’s win, wasn’t one of his guys.

Smith, a Charleston Southern grad transfer, was 3-for-5 with two homers, including a seventh inning grand slam.

Jake Lambdin also had a huge day, going 4-for-6 with a triple, six RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.

Also having a big day: RJ Hamilton (2-for-5, two RBIs, three runs).

Lambdin is a Xavier transfer; Hamilton is a Vanderbilt transfer.

Duke somehow got out of that one only having to use five pitchers.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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