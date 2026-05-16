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Home Trump wants to take $1.7B of our money to reward his Jan. 6 army
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump wants to take $1.7B of our money to reward his Jan. 6 army

Chris Graham
Published date:
government money
Photo: © jackson/stock.adobe.com

Donald Trump is scheming to give himself $1.7 billion of our money as a settlement in a lawsuit that he filed against the IRS, which he heads up – and is claiming, because he oversees the IRS, he can tell the agency to just give him the money.

I mean, if you can just do that kind of thing, you know, why not?

Good news: he’s not going to keep it just for himself. No, the reporting on this is, Trump aims to use the money to create a slush fund to funnel to the Jan. 6 army that tried to overturn the 2020 election at his request.

More than 1,500 MAGA soldiers got jail time, though Trump pardoned them on his first day back in office last year.

“Trump tried to sue his own IRS for $10 billion, and is using it to demand a $1.7 billion slush fund to pay his Jan. 6 rioters,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said of the scheme.

“This is just stealing money from American taxpayers and giving it to Trump’s supporters, including many who were convicted of heinous crimes in a court of law. Open theft and grand larceny on a massive scale from the most corrupt president in history,” Northern Virginia Congressman Don Beyer said.

The Trumpers want to set up something to be called a Truth and Justice Commission to stash and then disburse the payments to their army, which, gotta say, that’s mighty White of them.

See what I did there?

They’re saying that we don’t have money for things like food stamps, childcare, healthcare, affordable housing, but they can find $1.7 billion to give to low-rent White thugs as thanks for showing the courage that Mike Pence couldn’t conjure up.

The scheme would have to get past the judge overseeing the suit, though there are ways around a single judge.

Trump has six of them sitting on the U.S. Supreme Court that can overrule anything that gets in front of them.

Late-stage capitalism, at its best.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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