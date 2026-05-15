Trump Court will not hear appeal of Virginia redistricting ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court, not surprisingly, is not even going to hear the challenge from Virginia Democrats to the state Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the April 21 redistricting referendum.

It was never going to. The plan all along from the MAGA side was that the U.S. Supreme Court would be the firewall, if necessary – if a majority of voters affirmed the new congressional maps, and if, somehow, the 4-3 MAGA majority on the Supreme Court of Virginia didn’t do the right thing.

Only then would the Trump Court have gotten involved.

From a purely legal standpoint, there was no reason for the U.S. Supreme Court to get involved; there’s no real federal issue with the matter of a state court decision in a case involving the interpretation of a state constitution.

Which is why it was either dumb or a sign of desperation that the Ds even wasted their time with this.

My guess is, they wanted to get the Trump Court on the record, two weeks after it eviscerated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to allow Southern Republicans to redraw their congressional maps to gerrymander Black Democrats out of existence.

On that point, congrats – we have example #4,080 that MAGA politicians are shady.

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