Donald Trump is trying to install one of his henchmen as the acting director of national intelligence.

Trump announced via his socials on Tuesday that he intends to appoint William Pulte, currently the head of the regime’s Housing Finance Agency, to the post.

If you’ve heard the name Bill Pulte before, it was in the context of the regime’s effort to dig up mortgage fraud allegations against the likes of Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, New York Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, the former California congressman.

“William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago. During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac. Congratulations to Director Pulte!” Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, blasted the move.

Warner’s statement:

“This appointment speaks volumes about what this president expects from the nation’s top intelligence official. Rather than selecting a respected national security professional capable of delivering independent judgments, the president has chosen an official who has demonstrated not just willingness but eagerness to use the authorities of government to pursue political retribution. “Americans have already seen Mr. Pulte use the powers of his office at the Federal Housing Finance Agency to pursue the president’s grievances and lend credibility to dubious prosecutions of President Trump’s perceived political opponents. Elevating him to oversee the Intelligence Community makes clear that this president is not looking for an intelligence leader who will follow the facts or speak truth to power, but rather someone who will be willing to shape intelligence around the president’s wishes, regardless of the cost to the American people. “The concern is not only that Mr. Pulte lacks the ‘extensive national security experience’ required by statute for the job, which was created after intelligence failures led to the deaths of thousands of Americans on 9/11. It is that he appears to have been selected precisely because the White House believes he will provide the narrative it wants, not the intelligence we need. “Americans have every reason to worry about what happens when the official charged with overseeing everything from counterterrorism to foreign election threats is chosen for his willingness to advance the president’s political agenda rather than his experience. That is how intelligence becomes politicized, how inconvenient facts disappear, how agencies charged with protecting our democracy instead become tools to manipulate it, and how Americans are left more vulnerable to a terrorist attack.”

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