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Home Reality on concert series hits Trump hard: POTUS now just wants to ‘cancel it’
Politics, U.S. & World

Reality on concert series hits Trump hard: POTUS now just wants to ‘cancel it’

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump
Donald Trump. Photo: © Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock

Donald Trump, his feelings hurt by his favorite ‘90s music artists running screaming from their invites to play a concert series in his honor, now just wants to scrap the whole thing.

“Cancel it,” Trump wrote on his socials on Saturday night, not long after suggesting in another post that he could just do a MAGA rally with him as the headliner in place of the concert series at an event that they’re calling The Great American State Fair.

He came across as jilted lover in the series of posts, of course, whining about “overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain.”

Vanilla Ice doesn’t deserve his scorn – Robbie Van Winkle was OK with doing his concert in honor of The Dear Leader, even if literally everybody else who had been announced earlier in the week for the shows backed out.

We’re not talking about a hit parade here – Milli Vanilli, who few knew even still existed, along with the likes of Young MC, Bret Michaels, C&C Music Factory.

This is the level of acts that have trouble getting $10,000 to do a mid-level county fair, much less concerts on the National Mall.

You almost feel bad for Trump on this.

Almost.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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