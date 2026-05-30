Baltimore scored five runs in the ninth, with the winning run coming on a bases-loaded single from Pete Alonso, in a stunning 6-5 win over Toronto on Saturday.

The O’s (27-32, 10.5 GB, AL East) trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the ninth, having managed just three hits against Trey Yesavage and three relievers through eight.

Toronto went to closer Jeff Hoffman in the ninth, which started with Samuel Basallo striking out.

Hoffman hit Coby Mayo, who came around to score on a Leody Taveras triple.

Jackson Holliday scored Taveras with an RBI single to get the deficit to 5-3.

Colton Cowser, who had two walkoffs earlier in the week, doubled to right to get runners on second and third, still with one down.

Taylor Ward walked to load the bases, and then Hoffman walked Gunnar Henderson to get the score to 5-4.

Connor Seabold relieved Hoffman, and promptly walked Adley Rutschman to get the tying run across, ahead of the walkoff from Alonso.

Game 4: Sunday, 12:15 p.m. ET (MASN)

Pitching probables

TOR : TBA

: TBA BAL: Kyle Bradish (2-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.47 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Toronto

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. : 3 HRs, 24 RBIs, .289 BA/.794 OPS

: 3 HRs, 24 RBIs, .289 BA/.794 OPS 2B Ernie Clement : 5 HRs, 21 RBIs, .285 BA/.763 OPS

: 5 HRs, 21 RBIs, .285 BA/.763 OPS 3B Kazuma Okamoto: 12 HRs, 33 RBIs, .216 BA/.722 OPS

Hitters to watch: Baltimore

C Samuel Basallo : 9 HRs, 24 RBIs, .276 BA/.841 OPS

: 9 HRs, 24 RBIs, .276 BA/.841 OPS C Adley Rutschman : 7 HRs, 28 RBIs, .255 BA/.806 OPS

: 7 HRs, 28 RBIs, .255 BA/.806 OPS 1B Pete Alonso : 11 HRs, 35 RBIs, .232 BA/.748 OPS

: 11 HRs, 35 RBIs, .232 BA/.748 OPS SS Gunnar Henderson: 13 HRs, 31 RBIs, .215 BA/.694 OPS

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