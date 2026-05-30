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Home Baltimore Orioles rally from four down in ninth, stun Toronto Blue Jays, 6-5
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Baltimore Orioles rally from four down in ninth, stun Toronto Blue Jays, 6-5

Chris Graham
Published date:
baltimore orioles
Photo: © Andreas Prott/stock.adobe.com

Baltimore scored five runs in the ninth, with the winning run coming on a bases-loaded single from Pete Alonso, in a stunning 6-5 win over Toronto on Saturday.

The O’s (27-32, 10.5 GB, AL East) trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the ninth, having managed just three hits against Trey Yesavage and three relievers through eight.

Toronto went to closer Jeff Hoffman in the ninth, which started with Samuel Basallo striking out.

Hoffman hit Coby Mayo, who came around to score on a Leody Taveras triple.

Jackson Holliday scored Taveras with an RBI single to get the deficit to 5-3.

Colton Cowser, who had two walkoffs earlier in the week, doubled to right to get runners on second and third, still with one down.

Taylor Ward walked to load the bases, and then Hoffman walked Gunnar Henderson to get the score to 5-4.

Connor Seabold relieved Hoffman, and promptly walked Adley Rutschman to get the tying run across, ahead of the walkoff from Alonso.

Game 4: Sunday, 12:15 p.m. ET (MASN)

Pitching probables

  • TOR: TBA
  • BAL: Kyle Bradish (2-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.47 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Toronto

  • 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 3 HRs, 24 RBIs, .289 BA/.794 OPS
  • 2B Ernie Clement: 5 HRs, 21 RBIs, .285 BA/.763 OPS
  • 3B Kazuma Okamoto: 12 HRs, 33 RBIs, .216 BA/.722 OPS

Hitters to watch: Baltimore

  • C Samuel Basallo: 9 HRs, 24 RBIs, .276 BA/.841 OPS
  • C Adley Rutschman: 7 HRs, 28 RBIs, .255 BA/.806 OPS
  • 1B Pete Alonso: 11 HRs, 35 RBIs, .232 BA/.748 OPS
  • SS Gunnar Henderson: 13 HRs, 31 RBIs, .215 BA/.694 OPS

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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