Charges are pending in the Interstate 95 bus crash in Stafford County on Friday that killed five people and injured 44.

The driver of the bus, Jing S. Dong, 48, of Staten Island, N.Y., suffered injuries in the crash.

Virginia State Police reported in a press release that it is looking into Dong’s actions prior to the 2:35 a.m. crash, which was caused by the bus failing to slow for traffic ahead that had slowed for an upcoming work zone.

The bus, with 34 occupants, and operated by E&P Travel, which is based in Kings Mountain, N.C., was heading from New York City to Charlotte, N.C., according to State Police.

As the bus approached the slowed traffic, it struck a Chevrolet Suburban, which was then forced into an Acura SUV as well as additional vehicles.

The bus struck additional vehicles as well.

There were five fatalities. Four of the fatalities were in the Acura: a 45-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, a 13-year-old female, and a seven-year-old male, all from Greenfield, Mass.

The Acura caught fire after the collisions, according to VSP.

According to reporting from WUSA, a Washington, D.C., TV station, the family – Dmitri and Ecaterina Doncev, their daughter Emily, and son, Mark – was headed to South Carolina for a wedding.

The fifth victim, a 25-year-old female from Worcester, Mass., was in the Suburban that was struck by the bus.

Forty-four patients were transported to area hospitals, three with critical injuries.

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