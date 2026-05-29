The City of Staunton marked the completion of the new $2.67 million Gypsy Hill Park Pool House on Friday.

The new building, which replaces the original 1958 pool house, features zero-barrier ground-level access, individual unisex restrooms for family privacy, a modernized concession stand, and a covered patio area.

The $2.67 million price tag was funded with $236,127 from the Biden-era American Rescue Plan Act, $1.69 million from interest earned on city Capital Improvement Plan reserves, and then $744,258 in direct local taxpayer money.

“Investing in our community infrastructure is vital,” City Manager Leslie Beauregard said, per the release. “By leveraging federal pandemic relief funds and maximizing the interest earned on our capital reserves, we were able to pay for the majority of this brand-new facility without placing that burden on local revenue. I am proud of our team for their smart fiscal stewardship.”

“This facility respects the dignity, privacy, and accessibility needs of today’s families and guests,” Parks & Rec Director Chris Tuttle said. “Our staff is thrilled to welcome the community into this beautiful, modern space for a long, extended summer season.”

In addition to the new facility, the city announced an extended pool season for 2026. While the pool has historically closed in early August, the current budget allows for weekend operations to continue through Labor Day, contingent upon lifeguard staffing.

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