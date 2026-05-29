A bus that failed to slow for traffic in an Interstate 95 work zone in Stafford County early Friday morning crashed into several vehicles, killing five and injuring 34.

Virginia State Police reported that the accident occurred at 2:35 a.m. at the 146 mile marker in Stafford County.

The bus struck six vehicles and ended up going down an embankment.

The five deaths were reported in the vehicles struck by the bus.

Thirty-four patients were transported to area hospitals, three with critical injuries.

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