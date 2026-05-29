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Home Stafford County: Early-morning bus crash on Interstate 95 kills five, injures 34
Virginia

Stafford County: Early-morning bus crash on Interstate 95 kills five, injures 34

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
stafford county bus crash
Photo: Virginia State Police

A bus that failed to slow for traffic in an Interstate 95 work zone in Stafford County early Friday morning crashed into several vehicles, killing five and injuring 34.

Virginia State Police reported that the accident occurred at 2:35 a.m. at the 146 mile marker in Stafford County.

The bus struck six vehicles and ended up going down an embankment.

The five deaths were reported in the vehicles struck by the bus.

Thirty-four patients were transported to area hospitals, three with critical injuries.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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