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UVA Golf: 1988 McIntire alum endows scholarship for men’s program

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Kevin Carden/stock.adobe.com

A 1988 UVA alum is endowing a UVA Men’s Golf scholarship, per a release from UVA Athletics on Friday.

Mark Anderson, a 1998 graduate of the McIntire School of Commerce, serves as a managing director and is the head of technology, media and telecommunications group at GTCR in Chicago.

“Olympic sports at Virginia, especially men’s golf, operate at an elite, national championship-caliber level, and I want to do my part in the current landscape of college athletics to ensure it stays that way,” Anderson said.

“It’s no secret that non-revenue sports will face significant challenges in the near future, and at Virginia, it is imperative that our programs have the necessary support for long term sustainability and growth,” Anderson said.

The men’s golf team is ready to tee it up today in the first round of its school-record fourth straight NCAA Championship, which is being held at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

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The team is led by senior Ben James, who shot a 19-under 194, the lowest 54-hole total in NCAA Regional history, as the team won a share of the team title at the 2026 NCAA Winston-Salem Regional earlier in the month.

“A fully endowed scholarship is one of the most significant commitments a program can receive, because it strengthens the foundation of our future permanently,” said Bowen Sargent, the head coach of the UVA Men’s Golf team. “This gift ensures we can continue attracting, developing and supporting outstanding student-athletes for years to come. We’re honored by Mark’s belief in our mission.”

ICYMI

We’re still awaiting word on the status of Sargent, whose contract expires at the end of the academic sports year, on June 30.

We reported on May 19 that word around the clubhouse is, the first offer on the table for an extension comes with his salary flat from what he signed for in 2022 – i.e., no raise.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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