Staunton: Interstate 81 closure Saturday into Sunday for road work

Southbound Interstate 81 is set to close in the Staunton area from 6 p.m. Saturday, May 30, through 8 a.m. Sunday, May 31.
The closure will allow contractors to install large overhead sign structures and perform paving as part of the ongoing interstate widening project.
During the overnight closure:
- Southbound I-81 drivers will detour at Exit 225 and use the Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) bypass around Staunton. They will rejoin the interstate at Exit 220 just south of the city.
- Southbound I-81 drivers who need to reach I-64 eastbound will use Exit 225, follow the Route 262 detour around Staunton, join I-81 northbound at Exit 220 and then take Exit 221 to go east on I-64.
- The on-ramp from Route 262 onto southbound I-81 at Exit 225 will be closed; the on-ramp from Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) onto southbound I-81 at Exit 222 will be closed.
Digital message boards will alert motorists of the southbound closure and advise them to follow green-and-white “Emergency Route A” signs to navigate through the detour.
All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.