Staunton: Interstate 81 closure Saturday into Sunday for road work

Southbound Interstate 81 is set to close in the Staunton area from 6 p.m. Saturday, May 30, through 8 a.m. Sunday, May 31.

The closure will allow contractors to install large overhead sign structures and perform paving as part of the ongoing interstate widening project.

During the overnight closure:

Southbound I-81 drivers will detour at Exit 225 and use the Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) bypass around Staunton. They will rejoin the interstate at Exit 220 just south of the city.

and use around Staunton. They will rejoin the interstate at just south of the city. Southbound I-81 drivers who need to reach I-64 eastbound will use Exit 225 , follow the Route 262 detour around Staunton, join I-81 northbound at Exit 220 and then take Exit 221 to go east on I-64.

will use , follow the Route 262 detour around Staunton, join I-81 northbound at and then take to go east on I-64. The on-ramp from Route 262 onto southbound I-81 at Exit 225 will be closed; the on-ramp from Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) onto southbound I-81 at Exit 222 will be closed.

Digital message boards will alert motorists of the southbound closure and advise them to follow green-and-white “Emergency Route A” signs to navigate through the detour.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

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