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Home Staunton: Interstate 81 closure Saturday into Sunday for road work
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Staunton: Interstate 81 closure Saturday into Sunday for road work

Chris Graham
Published date:
route 250 interstate 81 staunton fishersville sign
Photo: Crystal Graham/AFP

Southbound Interstate 81 is set to close in the Staunton area from 6 p.m. Saturday, May 30, through 8 a.m. Sunday, May 31.

The closure will allow contractors to install large overhead sign structures and perform paving as part of the ongoing interstate widening project.

During the overnight closure:

  • Southbound I-81 drivers will detour at Exit 225 and use the Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) bypass around Staunton. They will rejoin the interstate at Exit 220 just south of the city.
  • Southbound I-81 drivers who need to reach I-64 eastbound will use Exit 225, follow the Route 262 detour around Staunton, join I-81 northbound at Exit 220 and then take Exit 221 to go east on I-64.
  •  The on-ramp from Route 262 onto southbound I-81 at Exit 225 will be closed; the on-ramp from Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) onto southbound I-81 at Exit 222 will be closed.

Digital message boards will alert motorists of the southbound closure and advise them to follow green-and-white “Emergency Route A” signs to navigate through the detour.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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