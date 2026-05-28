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Home Staunton: Applications to participate in Happy Birthday America now open
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Staunton: Applications to participate in Happy Birthday America now open

Chris Graham
Published date:
Happy Birthday America 2024 parade
Photo: Happy Birthday America

Happy Birthday America, the volunteer-led nonprofit organization behind Staunton’s annual Independence Day celebration, has opened applications for volunteers, parade participants, pageant contestants, food concessions, non-food vendors and the Staunton Firecracker 5K.

The expanded three-day celebration begins Sunday, June 28, with the Happy Birthday America Beauty Pageant.

Festivities continue Friday, July 3, with a patriotic kickoff event featuring live music, inspirational speakers, and special performances.

The celebration culminates Saturday, July 4, with a full day of family-friendly events, including the Firecracker 5K, the annual parade through Gypsy Hill Park, food and artisan vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment, and an expanded fireworks finale.

This year’s event will feature headline musical performances from country and gospel favorites Wilson Fairchild and Jimmy Fortune, with performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. on July 4 at Gypsy Hill Park.

Admission is free to the public.

Volunteer opportunities

Community members are invited to assist with event setup, parade operations, information booths, logistics, and event breakdown throughout the celebration weekend.

Parade applications

Organizers encourage businesses, churches, schools, civic groups, marching bands, veterans organizations, equestrian units, dance teams, emergency vehicles, and community organizations to apply early, as parade space is expected to fill quickly.

Pageant applications

Contestants are invited to participate in the annual Happy Birthday America Pageant, where winners will serve as official ambassadors for the 2026 celebration and lead the July 4 parade.

Food & Non-Food Vendors

The celebration offers vendors a unique opportunity to connect with thousands of attendees during one of Staunton’s premier annual events. Food vendors, artisan businesses, nonprofits, and local organizations are encouraged to apply.

Applications close May 31:

Staunton Firecracker 5K

Runners and walkers of all skill levels are invited to participate in the Firecracker 5K, widely recognized as one of the area’s largest and most competitive Independence Day races.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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