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Augusta County: Park and Ride closing next week for expansion work

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Maridav/stock.adobe.com

VDOT announced today that the Park and Ride facility at the intersection of Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) just off Interstate 81 in Augusta County is scheduled to be closed Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5.

The closure is for milling, paving and pavement marking as part of an expansion of the commuter lot.

The expansion project will add 15 spaces to the facility, which currently accommodates 37 vehicles.

The work is part of a project to improve the nearby intersection of Route 612 and Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway).

In 2025, VDOT awarded a $2.3 million contract on the project to B&S Contracting Inc. of Staunton, with a completion date of Aug. 1, 2026.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

 

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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