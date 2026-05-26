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Home Staunton: Historic marker to honor Queen Miller, who took in hundreds of Black orphans
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Staunton: Historic marker to honor Queen Miller, who took in hundreds of Black orphans

Chris Graham
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Photo: © SevenMaps/Shutterstock

More than 300 local African American orphaned children were cared for in the first half of the 20th century at the home of a Staunton woman named Queen Miller, whose efforts are going to be honored this week with the placement of a historic highway marker.

Queen Miller and her husband, William, took the children into their home, at 2624 W. Beverley St., between 1910 and 1950.

The reality of the time was, White society limited the public support for Black folks in need.

What am I saying? Like that’s all in the past, right?

Moonyene S. Jackson, the Millers’ granddaughter, led the effort to memorialize what was known locally as the Queen Miller Home, which was lost in a fire in 1955 that killed two children.

“This site represents more than 300 children who were cared for at a time when support systems did not exist for them,” Jackson said. “What we are seeing today is a community coming together to ensure that this history is recognized and preserved.”

Funding for the historic marker was raised through efforts organized by the Friends of the Miller-Jackson Institute for Historic Preservation and Education, with support from contributors across Virginia and throughout the country, including assistance from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.

Due to the location along a highly traveled highway, attendees will be assisted by local law enforcement to ensure safe access to the site.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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