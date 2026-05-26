Colton Cowser walked off Detroit in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader with a three-run homer. A two-run Cowser blast broke a 13th inning tie to lift Baltimore to a 9-7 win over first-place Tampa Bay on Monday.
Cowser (.200 BA/.603 OPS, 3 HRs, 14 RBIs) is 5-for-13 at the plate in the past week, after a prolonged slow start to the 2026 season.
The game was tied 2-2 going into extra innings. After a scoreless 10th, Tampa Bay (34-17) on a two-run homer from Victor Mesa Jr.
Baltimore (24-30, 11.5 GB, AL East) tied the game on RBI singles from Pete Alonso and Jeremiah Jackson.
The Rays retook the lead on a Jonathan Aranda sac fly; the Orioles responded on a Gunnar Henderson fielder’s choice RBI.
Tampa scored two in the top of the 13th, on an RBI single by former O’s centerfielder Cedric Mullins and a sac fly from Nick Fortes.
Leody Tavaras got the score to 7-6 with an RBI double, and Jackson Holliday tied it with a sac fly to the warning track in center.
Cowser ended it with a 426-foot blast to right-center.
Game 2: Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. ET (MASN)
Pitching probables
- TBR: Steven Matz (4-1, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP)
- BAL: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.51 ERA, 1.67 WHIP)
Hitters to watch: Tampa Bay
- DH Yandy Diaz: 8 HRs, 33 RBIs, .314 BA/.933 OPS
- 3B Junior Caminero: 13 HRs, 27 RBIs, .265 BA/.845 OPS
- 1B Jonathan Aranda: 9 HRs, 40 RBIs, .268 BA/.834 OPS
Hitters to watch: Baltimore
- C Adley Rutschman: 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .254 BA/.803 OPS
- C Samuel Basallo: 7 HRs, 19 RBIs, .267 BA/.798 OPS
- 1B Pete Alonso: 10 HRs, 33 RBIs, .235 BA/.760 OPS
- SS Gunnar Henderson: 11 HRs, 26 RBIs, .221 BA/.695 OPS