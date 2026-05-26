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Home Colton Cowser walks off another one: Orioles outlast Rays, 9-7, in extras
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Colton Cowser walks off another one: Orioles outlast Rays, 9-7, in extras

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
baltimore orioles mlb
Photo: © Marcus Jones/stock.adobe.com

Colton Cowser walked off Detroit in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader with a three-run homer. A two-run Cowser blast broke a 13th inning tie to lift Baltimore to a 9-7 win over first-place Tampa Bay on Monday.

Cowser (.200 BA/.603 OPS, 3 HRs, 14 RBIs) is 5-for-13 at the plate in the past week, after a prolonged slow start to the 2026 season.

The game was tied 2-2 going into extra innings. After a scoreless 10th, Tampa Bay (34-17) on a two-run homer from Victor Mesa Jr.

Baltimore (24-30, 11.5 GB, AL East) tied the game on RBI singles from Pete Alonso and Jeremiah Jackson.

The Rays retook the lead on a Jonathan Aranda sac fly; the Orioles responded on a Gunnar Henderson fielder’s choice RBI.

Tampa scored two in the top of the 13th, on an RBI single by former O’s centerfielder Cedric Mullins and a sac fly from Nick Fortes.

Leody Tavaras got the score to 7-6 with an RBI double, and Jackson Holliday tied it with a sac fly to the warning track in center.

Cowser ended it with a 426-foot blast to right-center.

Game 2: Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. ET (MASN)

Pitching probables

  • TBR: Steven Matz (4-1, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP)
  • BAL: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.51 ERA, 1.67 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Tampa Bay

  • DH Yandy Diaz: 8 HRs, 33 RBIs, .314 BA/.933 OPS
  • 3B Junior Caminero: 13 HRs, 27 RBIs, .265 BA/.845 OPS
  • 1B Jonathan Aranda: 9 HRs, 40 RBIs, .268 BA/.834 OPS

Hitters to watch: Baltimore

  • C Adley Rutschman: 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .254 BA/.803 OPS
  • C Samuel Basallo: 7 HRs, 19 RBIs, .267 BA/.798 OPS
  • 1B Pete Alonso: 10 HRs, 33 RBIs, .235 BA/.760 OPS
  • SS Gunnar Henderson: 11 HRs, 26 RBIs, .221 BA/.695 OPS

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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