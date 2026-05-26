Colton Cowser walked off Detroit in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader with a three-run homer. A two-run Cowser blast broke a 13th inning tie to lift Baltimore to a 9-7 win over first-place Tampa Bay on Monday.

Cowser (.200 BA/.603 OPS, 3 HRs, 14 RBIs) is 5-for-13 at the plate in the past week, after a prolonged slow start to the 2026 season.

The game was tied 2-2 going into extra innings. After a scoreless 10th, Tampa Bay (34-17) on a two-run homer from Victor Mesa Jr.

Baltimore (24-30, 11.5 GB, AL East) tied the game on RBI singles from Pete Alonso and Jeremiah Jackson.

The Rays retook the lead on a Jonathan Aranda sac fly; the Orioles responded on a Gunnar Henderson fielder’s choice RBI.

Tampa scored two in the top of the 13th, on an RBI single by former O’s centerfielder Cedric Mullins and a sac fly from Nick Fortes.

Leody Tavaras got the score to 7-6 with an RBI double, and Jackson Holliday tied it with a sac fly to the warning track in center.

Cowser ended it with a 426-foot blast to right-center.

Game 2: Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. ET (MASN)

Pitching probables

TBR : Steven Matz (4-1, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP)

: Steven Matz (4-1, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP) BAL: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.51 ERA, 1.67 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Tampa Bay

DH Yandy Diaz : 8 HRs, 33 RBIs, .314 BA/.933 OPS

: 8 HRs, 33 RBIs, .314 BA/.933 OPS 3B Junior Caminero : 13 HRs, 27 RBIs, .265 BA/.845 OPS

: 13 HRs, 27 RBIs, .265 BA/.845 OPS 1B Jonathan Aranda: 9 HRs, 40 RBIs, .268 BA/.834 OPS

Hitters to watch: Baltimore

C Adley Rutschman : 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .254 BA/.803 OPS

: 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .254 BA/.803 OPS C Samuel Basallo : 7 HRs, 19 RBIs, .267 BA/.798 OPS

: 7 HRs, 19 RBIs, .267 BA/.798 OPS 1B Pete Alonso : 10 HRs, 33 RBIs, .235 BA/.760 OPS

: 10 HRs, 33 RBIs, .235 BA/.760 OPS SS Gunnar Henderson: 11 HRs, 26 RBIs, .221 BA/.695 OPS

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