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Home ODAC Baseball season ends with Lynchburg, Randolph-Macon Super Regional losses
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ODAC Baseball season ends with Lynchburg, Randolph-Macon Super Regional losses

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Todd Taulman/stock.adobe.com

A solid season for ODAC Baseball came to an earlier-than-expected end over the weekend, with Lynchburg falling in Game 3 of its Super Regional to East Texas Baptist on Sunday, after Randolph-Macon dropped two straight in its Super Regional to Rowan on Saturday.

The ODAC had three teams in the final regular-season national Top 10Lynchburg (2), Shenandoah (6) and Bridgewater (9) – but the conference won’t have anybody in the College World Series this year.

Lynchburg (40-8) dropped Game 1 of its Super Regional, 8-2, on Saturday, with starter Tyler Kaltreider (9-2) taking the loss, giving up six runs on 10 hits in 6.2 innings, despite striking out 12.

The Hornets rallied on Sunday to take Game 2, 3-1, behind Logan Tapman (10-0), who went the distance, giving up an unearned run on four hits, striking out three, on 136 pitches.

In the deciding Game 3, Kyle Moshier led off the third with a solo homer, and a Benton Jones RBI double made it 2-0 Lynchburg in the fifth.

It was all East Texas Baptist (37-11) after, with the big blow being a tie-breaking three-run homer by Justin Flannery, one of three ETB homers in the frame.

Randolph-Macon (29-17) went down in two straight on Saturday, losing Game 1, 11-9, and falling 7-5 in Game 2.

In the Game 1 win, Rowan (37-5) snapped a 7-7 tie with a two-run double from Brett Chiesa in the seventh, and added insurance with a Brayden Davis two-run homer in the eighth.

R-MC went into the ninth inning of Game 2 tied at 5-5. Joey Bogart broke things open with a grand slam.

The Yellow Jackets were led on the weekend by Logan Duff, who was 5-for-6 at the plate with a double, five RBIs and three sacrifice flies

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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