A solid season for ODAC Baseball came to an earlier-than-expected end over the weekend, with Lynchburg falling in Game 3 of its Super Regional to East Texas Baptist on Sunday, after Randolph-Macon dropped two straight in its Super Regional to Rowan on Saturday.

The ODAC had three teams in the final regular-season national Top 10 – Lynchburg (2), Shenandoah (6) and Bridgewater (9) – but the conference won’t have anybody in the College World Series this year.

Lynchburg (40-8) dropped Game 1 of its Super Regional, 8-2, on Saturday, with starter Tyler Kaltreider (9-2) taking the loss, giving up six runs on 10 hits in 6.2 innings, despite striking out 12.

The Hornets rallied on Sunday to take Game 2, 3-1, behind Logan Tapman (10-0), who went the distance, giving up an unearned run on four hits, striking out three, on 136 pitches.

In the deciding Game 3, Kyle Moshier led off the third with a solo homer, and a Benton Jones RBI double made it 2-0 Lynchburg in the fifth.

It was all East Texas Baptist (37-11) after, with the big blow being a tie-breaking three-run homer by Justin Flannery, one of three ETB homers in the frame.

Randolph-Macon (29-17) went down in two straight on Saturday, losing Game 1, 11-9, and falling 7-5 in Game 2.

In the Game 1 win, Rowan (37-5) snapped a 7-7 tie with a two-run double from Brett Chiesa in the seventh, and added insurance with a Brayden Davis two-run homer in the eighth.

R-MC went into the ninth inning of Game 2 tied at 5-5. Joey Bogart broke things open with a grand slam.

The Yellow Jackets were led on the weekend by Logan Duff, who was 5-for-6 at the plate with a double, five RBIs and three sacrifice flies

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