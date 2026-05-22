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Home Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles host Detroit Tigers in weekend set
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Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles host Detroit Tigers in weekend set

Chris Graham
Published date:

The Baltimore Orioles (21-26, 9 GB, AL East) face the Detroit Tigers (30-15, first place, AL East) in a three-game series that begins on Friday.

Schedule

Game 1: Friday, 7:15 p.m. (Apple TV)

  • DET: Jack Flaherty (0-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.60 WHIP)
  • BAL: Chris Bassitt (3-3, 5.44 ERA, 1.70 WHIP)

Game 2: Saturday, 4:05 p.m. (MASN)

  • DET: Framber Valdez (2-3, 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP)
  • BAL: Brandon Young (3-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.48 WHIP)

Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 p.m. (MASN)

  • DET: Keider Montero (2-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.01 WHIP)
  • BAL: Trevor Rogers (2-5, 6.87 ERA, 1.66 WHIP)

Bats to watch

Detroit Tigers

  • SS Kevin McGonigle: 2 HRs, 16 RBIs, .286 BA/.802 OPS, 2.7 WAR
  • LF Riley Greene: 4 HRs, 24 RBIs, .326 BA/.897 OPS, 1.8 WAR
  • C Dillon Dingler: 9 HRs, 29 RBIs, .241 BA/.786 OPS, 1.6 WAR

Baltimore Orioles

  • LF Taylor Ward: 2 HR, 14 RBIs, .257 BA/.792 OPS, 1.4 WAR
  • C Samuel Basallo: 7 HRs, 18 RBIs, .277 BA/.832 OPS, 1.2 WAR
  • C Adley Rutschman: 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .266 BA/.827 OPS, 1.1 WAR
  • 1B Pete Alonso: 9 HRs, 28 RBIs, .228 BA/.744 OPS, 1.1 WAR
  • SS Gunnar Henderson: 10 HRs, 24 RBIs, .220 BA/.687 OPS, 0.4 WAR

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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