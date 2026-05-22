Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles host Detroit Tigers in weekend set

The Baltimore Orioles (21-26, 9 GB, AL East) face the Detroit Tigers (30-15, first place, AL East) in a three-game series that begins on Friday.
Schedule
Game 1: Friday, 7:15 p.m. (Apple TV)
- DET: Jack Flaherty (0-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.60 WHIP)
- BAL: Chris Bassitt (3-3, 5.44 ERA, 1.70 WHIP)
Game 2: Saturday, 4:05 p.m. (MASN)
- DET: Framber Valdez (2-3, 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP)
- BAL: Brandon Young (3-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.48 WHIP)
Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 p.m. (MASN)
- DET: Keider Montero (2-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.01 WHIP)
- BAL: Trevor Rogers (2-5, 6.87 ERA, 1.66 WHIP)
Bats to watch
Detroit Tigers
- SS Kevin McGonigle: 2 HRs, 16 RBIs, .286 BA/.802 OPS, 2.7 WAR
- LF Riley Greene: 4 HRs, 24 RBIs, .326 BA/.897 OPS, 1.8 WAR
- C Dillon Dingler: 9 HRs, 29 RBIs, .241 BA/.786 OPS, 1.6 WAR
Baltimore Orioles
- LF Taylor Ward: 2 HR, 14 RBIs, .257 BA/.792 OPS, 1.4 WAR
- C Samuel Basallo: 7 HRs, 18 RBIs, .277 BA/.832 OPS, 1.2 WAR
- C Adley Rutschman: 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .266 BA/.827 OPS, 1.1 WAR
- 1B Pete Alonso: 9 HRs, 28 RBIs, .228 BA/.744 OPS, 1.1 WAR
- SS Gunnar Henderson: 10 HRs, 24 RBIs, .220 BA/.687 OPS, 0.4 WAR