Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles host Detroit Tigers in weekend set

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An apartment complex for seniors with disabilities in Petersburg was evacuated on two hours notice last week after the city’s code enforcement office declared the facility uninhabitable.

Let’s say you’re Abigail Spanberger, and your approval numbers are already circling the toilet, but you still have some folks on your side. What could you do to maybe strip it down to the studs?

UVA Lacrosse: Lars Tiffany is out as head coach, and no one knows why, for sure

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press . A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia , Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination , a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page , TikTok , BlueSky , or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast . Email Chris at [email protected] .