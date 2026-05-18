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Home ODAC Baseball: Lynchburg, Randolph-Macon advance to Super Regionals
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ODAC Baseball: Lynchburg, Randolph-Macon advance to Super Regionals

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
Photo: © Todd Taulman/stock.adobe.com

Four ODAC teams made the D3 national tournament. Two, led by #3 Lynchburg, are headed to the Super Regionals.

Seventh-ranked Shenandoah was a surprise knockout on Sunday, losing a pair of games to Messiah, 4-3 in the opener, and then 13-0 in the nightcap.

The shutout was the first of the season for Shenandoah, the ODAC Tournament champ a week ago, which finishes its season with a 37-12 record.

Bridgewater, in its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014, lost to the University of Chicago, 10-9, on Sunday, to end its season with a 35-15 mark.

The 11th-ranked Eagles had battled back from a 7-2 loss in their opener on Friday to Scranton, knocking off Washington and Jefferson, 11-0, in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon, then getting past Scranton, 9-6, on Saturday night to advance to the regional final.

Unranked Randolph-Macon (29-15) won its first two regional games to get to Sunday needing just one win to get to the next round.

The Yellow Jackets dropped their first game on Sunday, 12-8, to Penn State-Harrisburg, before getting a 3-0 win in Game 2 to advance to the Super Regional round for the second time in program history.

William Wian (7-5) scattered eight hits in 6.1 innings, striking out four and walking two, to earn the win in the clincher.

Lynchburg (39-6) put up a seven-spot in the seventh inning in an 11-4 win over Christopher Newport on Sunday to claim its fourth regional title in the past four years.

Lynchburg was dominant in its 3-0 weekend run, outscoring its opponents 38-6.

Trent Judd (3-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits while striking out three.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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