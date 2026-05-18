Four ODAC teams made the D3 national tournament. Two, led by #3 Lynchburg, are headed to the Super Regionals.

Seventh-ranked Shenandoah was a surprise knockout on Sunday, losing a pair of games to Messiah, 4-3 in the opener, and then 13-0 in the nightcap.

The shutout was the first of the season for Shenandoah, the ODAC Tournament champ a week ago, which finishes its season with a 37-12 record.

Bridgewater, in its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014, lost to the University of Chicago, 10-9, on Sunday, to end its season with a 35-15 mark.

The 11th-ranked Eagles had battled back from a 7-2 loss in their opener on Friday to Scranton, knocking off Washington and Jefferson, 11-0, in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon, then getting past Scranton, 9-6, on Saturday night to advance to the regional final.

Unranked Randolph-Macon (29-15) won its first two regional games to get to Sunday needing just one win to get to the next round.

The Yellow Jackets dropped their first game on Sunday, 12-8, to Penn State-Harrisburg, before getting a 3-0 win in Game 2 to advance to the Super Regional round for the second time in program history.

William Wian (7-5) scattered eight hits in 6.1 innings, striking out four and walking two, to earn the win in the clincher.

Lynchburg (39-6) put up a seven-spot in the seventh inning in an 11-4 win over Christopher Newport on Sunday to claim its fourth regional title in the past four years.

Lynchburg was dominant in its 3-0 weekend run, outscoring its opponents 38-6.

Trent Judd (3-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits while striking out three.

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