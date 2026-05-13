Virginia scored 18 runs on nine hits and 13 Richmond walks – Spiders pitchers also hit three UVA batters – in an 18-6 run-rule win for the ‘Hoos on Tuesday.

The win was holding serve for Virginia (34-18, RPI: 23), which finishes up the 2026 regular season with a three-game series at Louisville (27-25, RPI: 93) that begins on Thursday.

Need to win two out of three in that one to keep the line moving.

Richmond (30-22, RPI: 134) couldn’t get out of its own way in UVA’s home finale.

I mean, 13 walks and three hit batters, seriously.

AJ Gracia (14) and Antonio Perrotta (4) each homered for the ‘Hoos.

Harrison Didawick was 3-for-6 at the plate – no walks; he was the only starter who did not get a free pass – with four RBIs.

Only two of Richmond’s six runs were earned, because of three UVA errors – two by shortstop RJ Holmes, one by third baseman Noah Murray.

Holmes has been the starter at short since April 12, with Eric Becker on the shelf.

Before you ask: no, I don’t know.

Support AFP