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Home UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos finish home schedule with 18-6 win over Richmond
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UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos finish home schedule with 18-6 win over Richmond

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia scored 18 runs on nine hits and 13 Richmond walks – Spiders pitchers also hit three UVA batters – in an 18-6 run-rule win for the ‘Hoos on Tuesday.

The win was holding serve for Virginia (34-18, RPI: 23), which finishes up the 2026 regular season with a three-game series at Louisville (27-25, RPI: 93) that begins on Thursday.

Need to win two out of three in that one to keep the line moving.

Richmond (30-22, RPI: 134) couldn’t get out of its own way in UVA’s home finale.

I mean, 13 walks and three hit batters, seriously.

AJ Gracia (14) and Antonio Perrotta (4) each homered for the ‘Hoos.

Harrison Didawick was 3-for-6 at the plate – no walks; he was the only starter who did not get a free pass – with four RBIs.

Only two of Richmond’s six runs were earned, because of three UVA errors – two by shortstop RJ Holmes, one by third baseman Noah Murray.

Holmes has been the starter at short since April 12, with Eric Becker on the shelf.

Before you ask: no, I don’t know.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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