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Home UVA Baseball: RHP Matt Augustin among three ‘Hoos entering transfer portal
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UVA Baseball: RHP Matt Augustin among three ‘Hoos entering transfer portal

Chris Graham
Published date:
matt augustin uva baseball
Matt Augustin. Photo: UVA Athletics

No surprise here, that Matt Augustin, a 6’3” righthander who was only used seven times in 2026 by the new UVA Baseball coaching staff, is in the transfer portal – one of three ‘Hoos to enter the portal on Monday.

Augustin (2-0, 2.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP in 2026) was used quite sparingly – seven innings across his seven appearances, and only once after a scoreless inning of mop-up work in a 9-3 home loss to Florida State on April 4.

Augustin missed the 2025 season with nerve damage in his right bicep.

As a freshman in 2024, he was 2-0 with a 4.13 ERA/1.48 WHIP in 28.1 innings for a UVA team that made it to Omaha.

His first game back from the injury was a Feb. 25 appearance against George Washington in an 11-0 Virginia win.

A story from Jeff White on VirginiaSports.com noted that Augustin’s fastball touched 95 mph during that brief appearance.

“The arm looks live, fatigued quickly, but he hasn’t had a lot of live outings, even this spring, and so, we didn’t get him out of there because of ineffectiveness, we just got him out of there because he was starting to fatigue. But it’s a really encouraging sign to see how good his stuff looked,” first-year Virginia head coach Chris Pollard said after Augustin’s return.

Given that Pollard dramatically limited his pool of leverage set-up relievers to pretty much Lucas Hartman and Kevin Jaxel, both of whom ran out of steam weeks ago, and still kept getting trotted out there to take their lumps, it was fair to expect a guy like Augustin to hit the road.

Also entering the portal on Monday:

  • OF LJ Edwards, a freshman who got one AB in 2026. Edwards was the #7 player in the state of Florida and was #76 nationally in the 2025 class.
  • RHP Ben Schulman, a freshman who didn’t get on the field for Virginia in 2026. Schulman was the #19 player in the state of New York in the 2025 class.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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