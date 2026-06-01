“You want to defend the United States of America, then defend it with the tools it supplies you with — its Constitution. You ask for a mandate, General, from a ballot box. You don’t steal it after midnight, when the country has its back turned.” — Seven Days in May (1964)

Who is actually running the government?

That is no longer a rhetorical question.

As America’s war with Iran lurches from escalation to ceasefire to renewed threats of military force, Americans are being asked to trust that someone, somewhere, knows what they are doing.

But who?

The president who boasts one moment of imminent peace and threatens the next to “finish the job”? The Pentagon officials who insist the war is going according to plan? The vice president who has reportedly questioned whether the Defense Department is giving the president the full picture? The intelligence agencies, defense contractors, war planners, foreign allies, billionaire donors, political handlers and unelected power brokers who operate behind the curtain?

This is the constitutional crisis hiding in plain sight.

The question is not merely whether Donald Trump is fit to lead. The question is whether any president still leads in any meaningful constitutional sense once the permanent war government gets moving.

That war government — the military industrial complex, the intelligence apparatus, the surveillance state, the federal police bureaucracy, the defense contractors, the private-sector profiteers and the unelected functionaries who keep the machinery running — does not need tanks in the streets to take over.

It already has the budgets, the weapons, the secrecy, the technology, the classified briefings, the emergency powers, the corporate partners and the political class in its pocket.

All it needs is for the American people to keep believing the fiction that elections alone are enough to keep tyranny in check.

They are not.

The Constitution was supposed to keep power on a short leash. Congress was supposed to declare war, control the purse strings, restrain the executive and answer to the people. The president was supposed to execute the laws, not rule by decree, wage undeclared wars, or serve as front man for an empire. The courts were supposed to serve as a check against government abuse, not rubber-stamp the national security state’s worst excesses.

Instead, we have inherited a government of permanent war, permanent surveillance, permanent emergency, permanent secrecy and permanent power.

Call it the Deep State.

Call it the Police State.

Call it the Military Industrial Complex.

Call it the Techno-Corporate State.

Call it the Surveillance State.

Whatever name you give it, the result is the same: a government that keeps expanding no matter who occupies the White House, no matter which party controls Congress, and no matter what the people actually want.

This is bigger than Trump.

Trump may be reckless, transactional, vindictive, distracted, authoritarian in impulse and dangerously unfit for the powers he wields. But the machinery now surrounding him did not begin with him and will not end with him.

Every modern president has inherited the same war powers, the same secret agencies, the same emergency apparatus, the same surveillance systems, the same defense contractors, the same militarized police forces, and the same bipartisan addiction to power without accountability.

Trump didn’t create the permanent war government.

He inherited it, fed it, enlarged it, weaponized it and, like every president before him, became its salesman.

The Iran war is merely the latest test case.

We are told the president is in command. We are told the Pentagon has the situation under control. We are told American weapons stockpiles are strong, the strategy is working, victory is near, diplomacy is proceeding, and the next escalation — if it comes — will be necessary.

Yet the reporting suggests something far more troubling: confusion, competing narratives, disputed assessments, growing concerns about depleted missile stockpiles, and possible gaps between what military officials are saying publicly and what political leaders privately fear.

According to Reuters, Trump insists that the U.S. is still not satisfied with the terms of a possible Iran deal and is not considering easing sanctions. He also reportedly threatened to blow up Oman if they did not cooperate over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Associated Press reports that a new analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies warns the U.S. could need years to replenish key advanced weapons stockpiles depleted by the Iran war, including Tomahawk cruise missiles and Patriot and THAAD interceptors.

And The Atlantic reported that Vice President JD Vance has repeatedly questioned the Defense Department’s depiction of the Iran war and whether the Pentagon has understated the depletion of U.S. missile stockpiles.

Read between the lines.

If the president is not getting the full picture from his own Pentagon, then who is really making the decisions?

If the Pentagon is shaping the narrative to tell the president what he wants to hear, then what remains of civilian control?

If the war machine keeps moving even when the public cannot tell who is steering it, then what remains of constitutional government?

This is the nightmare Rod Serling warned about in Seven Days in May.

Released in 1964, Seven Days in May imagined a dramatic military coup: generals plotting in secret to overthrow an unpopular president because they believed they knew better than the American people what was best for the nation.

The premise is straightforward enough: With the Cold War at its height, President Jordan Lyman signs a nuclear disarmament treaty with the Soviet Union. General James Mattoon Scott, head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, believes the treaty leaves the United States vulnerable. Convinced that the president is weak and the people are blind, Scott plots a military takeover of the government.

The coup is eventually foiled. The republic is saved. The Constitution survives.

At least on screen.

In the real world, the plot has thickened and spread out over decades.

The old fear was that the military might seize power from the civilian government.

The modern reality is that the permanent government does not need to seize power.

It already has it.

The coup no longer requires generals in smoke-filled rooms plotting to overthrow the president at midnight. It does not require tanks on Pennsylvania Avenue or soldiers storming the Capitol. It does not even require an official suspension of the Constitution.

All it requires is secrecy, fear, endless war, executive power, emergency declarations, classified intelligence, compliant courts, cowardly legislators, corporate profiteers, militarized police, and a public too distracted, exhausted or frightened to resist.

That coup has been underway for decades.

It is the coup that occurs when Congress surrenders its war powers to the president.

It is the coup that occurs when presidents of both parties wage war without meaningful constitutional authorization.

It is the coup that occurs when intelligence agencies spy on the American people and then hide behind national security.

It is the coup that occurs when federal agencies arm themselves like military units.

It is the coup that occurs when local police are transformed into extensions of the military.

It is the coup that occurs when whistleblowers are punished, dissenters are surveilled, protesters are treated like enemies, and the public is told to trust whatever version of events the government chooses to release.

It is the coup that occurs when unelected bureaucrats, contractors, data brokers, intelligence analysts, defense executives and crisis managers exercise more practical control over government policy than the voters do.

This is how freedom disappears: not all at once, not in one dramatic seizure of power, but incrementally, bureaucratically, profitably and in the name of national security.

Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us about this in 1961.

A five-star general who understood war better than most modern politicians ever will, Eisenhower cautioned Americans to “guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex.” The danger, he warned, was that “misplaced power” would endanger liberty and democratic processes.

He was right.

The military industrial complex has become one of the most powerful governing forces in America.

It consumes trillions of dollars. It shapes foreign policy. It drives domestic policing. It fuels surveillance. It manufactures enemies. It feeds off fear. It rewards failure. It profits from war whether the wars are won, lost or simply kept going forever.

War is no longer merely a policy choice.

It is an economy.

It is a governing philosophy.

It is a way of life.

The permanent war government needs enemies the way a furnace needs fuel. If there are no enemies abroad, it finds them at home. If there is no declared war, it invents undeclared conflicts. If the public grows weary of one threat, it introduces another.

Terrorists. Extremists. Immigrants. Protesters. Hackers. Drug dealers. Foreign powers. Domestic radicals. Enemies of the people. Threats to democracy. Threats to order. Threats to national security.

The names change. The machinery remains the same.

Once the government convinces the public that it is surrounded by enemies, almost anything can be justified: surveillance, censorship, raids, checkpoints, databases, militarized policing, secret courts, indefinite detention, asset forfeiture, no-knock warrants, drone warfare, emergency powers and more war.

This is how a constitutional republic gets converted into a battlefield.

The battlefield is not just Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Ukraine or whatever foreign conflict is next on the docket.

The battlefield is also Main Street.

It is the protest zone. The airport. The school. The public square. The church. The campus. The internet. The courthouse. The traffic stop. The home.

The war comes home because the war machine must keep moving.

That is why local police now look like occupying armies. That is why federal agents are armed to the teeth. That is why surveillance cameras, drones, license plate readers, fusion centers, biometric databases, AI tracking systems and predictive policing programs have become routine features of American life.

The government has spent decades training Americans to accept the architecture of martial law as the price of safety.

First, it sells the public on the threat.

Then it sells the public on the solution.

Then it makes the solution permanent.

This is not a left-right problem.

Both parties built this.

Republicans and Democrats alike have funded the wars, renewed the surveillance powers, armed the police, expanded executive authority, protected intelligence agencies, rewarded defense contractors, and treated the Constitution as an inconvenience whenever fear could be used to silence dissent.

One president abuses power. The next one inherits it. The next one expands it. The next one normalizes it. The next one weaponizes it.

This is how emergency powers become everyday powers.

This is how temporary measures become permanent law.

This is how the president becomes a king in all but name.

And this is how the people become spectators in their own government.

The genius of Seven Days in May was that it understood the temptation of power. General Scott believed he was saving the country. He believed the people were too weak, too foolish or too uninformed to govern themselves. He believed the Constitution was expendable if national security demanded it.

That is always the excuse.

The tyrant always claims to be saving the country.

The general always claims to be protecting the people.

The bureaucrat always claims to be following procedure.

The president always claims to be acting in the national interest.

The police state always claims to be keeping us safe.

But the Constitution does not exist for easy times. It exists for moments of crisis, fear, panic, uncertainty and war. It exists precisely because government officials cannot be trusted to restrain themselves when power is on the line.

That is why the founders divided power.

That is why Congress was given the power to declare war.

That is why the Fourth Amendment restrains searches and seizures.

That is why the First Amendment protects speech, dissent, assembly and the press.

That is why due process exists.

That is why civilian control of the military matters.

That is why secret government is incompatible with self-government.

A people cannot remain free if they do not know what is being done in their name.

A people cannot control a government they are not allowed to see.

A people cannot restrain a war machine whose decisions are hidden behind classified briefings, private contracts, executive privilege and national security claims.

A people cannot be sovereign if the most consequential decisions — war, peace, surveillance, policing, spending and the use of force — are made by unelected power centers beyond their reach.

That is not a republic.

That is managed democracy with a military chain of command.

The Founders did not trust standing armies. They did not trust concentrated power. They did not trust executives who could wage war without the consent of the people’s representatives. They understood that liberty cannot survive when the machinery of force is allowed to operate without meaningful restraint.

Yet that is exactly where we are.

We have allowed the government to wage war without declarations of war.

We have allowed intelligence agencies to operate behind walls of secrecy.

We have allowed presidents to rule by executive order.

We have allowed Congress to become a spectator.

We have allowed the courts to defer to national security.

We have allowed police to become soldiers.

We have allowed corporations to profit from fear.

We have allowed unelected officials to make decisions that alter the course of the nation.

And then we act surprised when no one seems to know who is actually in charge.

The answer is as obvious as it is disturbing.

The permanent war government is in charge.

The machinery is in charge.

The system is in charge.

The president may bark orders, give speeches, post threats, stage photo ops, hold rallies, sign directives and claim victory. But behind him stands an entrenched apparatus of power that survives every election, outlasts every scandal, feeds off every crisis and answers to no one in any meaningful way.

This is the coup that does not end.

It is the coup that hides in budgets, briefings, contracts, classified memos, emergency powers, fusion centers, surveillance systems and military deployments.

It is the coup that does not need to overthrow the president because it can manage him, flatter him, manipulate him, brief him selectively, feed him talking points, and keep the machinery moving while he performs leadership for the cameras.

It is the coup that does not need to abolish Congress because Congress has already surrendered.

It is the coup that does not need to silence the courts because too many judges have already been trained to defer.

It is the coup that does not need to repeal the Constitution because the government has learned how to work around it.

This is the lesson of our age: the greatest threat to freedom is not always a madman seizing power in a single moment of crisis. Sometimes it is a bureaucracy that never sleeps, a war machine that never stops, a security state that never shrinks, and a political class that never says no.

So what do we do?

We stop pretending that elections alone will save us.

We stop confusing partisan victory with constitutional restoration.

We stop trusting presidents to police themselves.

We stop allowing Congress to hide behind fear, party loyalty and national security.

We stop accepting secret government as normal.

We stop treating war as inevitable.

We stop allowing the government to turn every crisis into a blank check for more power.

And we start insisting, relentlessly, that those who claim to defend the United States must defend it with the tools the Constitution supplies.

Not drones. Not secret memos. Not emergency decrees. Not militarized police. Not classified wars. Not surveillance dragnets. Not executive fiat. Not corporate profiteering. Not propaganda.

The Constitution.

If the government wants war, make Congress vote on it.

If the government wants surveillance, make it get a warrant.

If the government wants to police dissent, make it answer to the First Amendment.

If the government wants to spend trillions on war, make it explain why the American people are being robbed blind to enrich defense contractors.

If the government wants emergency powers, make it prove the emergency and surrender the powers when the crisis passes.

If the Pentagon wants to run foreign policy, remind it that in a constitutional republic, the military answers to civilian authority, and civilian authority answers to the people.

The hour is late.

As Seven Days in May warned, you don’t steal a mandate after midnight when the country has its back turned.

Unfortunately, it is long past midnight.

The question now is whether the American people will finally turn around and see what has been done in their name, with their money, against their freedoms, and under the cover of national security.

The permanent war government has had its turn.

It has given us endless wars, bankrupting debt, militarized police, mass surveillance, constitutional erosion, fear-driven politics, and a republic that increasingly resembles an occupied territory.

Enough.

If we are to remain free, the war machine must be brought back under constitutional control.

The generals, bureaucrats, contractors, intelligence agencies, police forces and presidents must all be reminded of the same truth: They do not own this country.

As I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, they do not rule us.

They work for us.

And if they cannot defend America with the Constitution, then they are not defending America at all.

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