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Home Waynesboro: Motorcyclist dies in crash after losing control on Route 250
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Waynesboro: Motorcyclist dies in crash after losing control on Route 250

Chris Graham
Published date:
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A Grottoes woman died after losing control of her motorcycle on the tight curve going up Route 250 toward the crest of Afton Mountain just east of the Waynesboro city limits on Friday morning.

Hillary Beth Bostic, 34, of Grottoes, succumbed to injuries sustained in the 10:52 a.m. crash, according to a report from Virginia State Police.

Bostic was traveling eastbound on a white Harley-Davidson motorcycle when she lost control in a sharp curve, crossed into the westbound travel lane, and struck a 2008 Lexus SUV head-on.

The driver and passenger in the Lexus were not injured.

No charges are pending.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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