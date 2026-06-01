A Grottoes woman died after losing control of her motorcycle on the tight curve going up Route 250 toward the crest of Afton Mountain just east of the Waynesboro city limits on Friday morning.

Hillary Beth Bostic, 34, of Grottoes, succumbed to injuries sustained in the 10:52 a.m. crash, according to a report from Virginia State Police.

Bostic was traveling eastbound on a white Harley-Davidson motorcycle when she lost control in a sharp curve, crossed into the westbound travel lane, and struck a 2008 Lexus SUV head-on.

The driver and passenger in the Lexus were not injured.

No charges are pending.

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