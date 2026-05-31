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Home Baltimore earns weekend series split with 9-5 win over Toronto on Sunday
Baseball

Baltimore earns weekend series split with 9-5 win over Toronto on Sunday

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
baltimore orioles
Photo: © Alexey Novikov/stock.adobe.com

Baltimore got out to an early 9-0 lead, powered by a three-run homer from Colton Cowser, and held on for a 9-5 win over Toronto in the conclusion to a four-game weekend series at Camden Yards on Sunday.

Cowser has been on a tear over the past week, with two walkoff homers in wins over Detroit and Tampa Bay, and then today’s three-run blast, which capped a five-run third and put the Orioles (28-32, 10 GB, AL East) up 6-0.

Kyle Bradish (3-6, 3.44 ERA) got the win for the O’s, going seven innings, giving up an unearned run on four hits, striking out four and walking three.

UVA Baseball alum Ernie Clement was 2-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs scored for Toronto.

Monday is an off-day for Baltimore, ahead of a road trip that starts on Tuesday at Boston.

Baltimore @ Boston: Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. ET (MASN)

Pitching probables

  • BAL: Shane Baz (2-5, 4.48 ERA, 1.43 ERA)
  • BOS: Connelly Early (5-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Baltimore

  • C Samuel Basallo: 9 HRs, 25 RBIs, .283 BA/.861 OPS
  • C Adley Rutschman: 7 HRs, 29 RBIs, .252 BA/.798 OPS
  • 1B Pete Alonso: 11 HRs, 36 RBIs, .232 BA/.748 OPS
  • SS Gunnar Henderson: 13 HRs, 31 RBIs, .215 BA/.694 OPS

Hitters to watch: Boston

  • 1B Willson Contreras: 11 HRs, 33 RBIs, .286 BA/.889 OPS
  • RF Wilyer Abreu: 6 HRs, 24 RBIs, .284 BA/.778 OPS

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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