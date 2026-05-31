Baltimore earns weekend series split with 9-5 win over Toronto on Sunday

Baltimore got out to an early 9-0 lead, powered by a three-run homer from Colton Cowser, and held on for a 9-5 win over Toronto in the conclusion to a four-game weekend series at Camden Yards on Sunday.

Cowser has been on a tear over the past week, with two walkoff homers in wins over Detroit and Tampa Bay, and then today’s three-run blast, which capped a five-run third and put the Orioles (28-32, 10 GB, AL East) up 6-0.

Kyle Bradish (3-6, 3.44 ERA) got the win for the O’s, going seven innings, giving up an unearned run on four hits, striking out four and walking three.

UVA Baseball alum Ernie Clement was 2-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs scored for Toronto.

Monday is an off-day for Baltimore, ahead of a road trip that starts on Tuesday at Boston.

Baltimore @ Boston: Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. ET (MASN)

Pitching probables

BAL : Shane Baz (2-5, 4.48 ERA, 1.43 ERA)

: Shane Baz (2-5, 4.48 ERA, 1.43 ERA) BOS: Connelly Early (5-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Baltimore

C Samuel Basallo : 9 HRs, 25 RBIs, .283 BA/.861 OPS

: 9 HRs, 25 RBIs, .283 BA/.861 OPS C Adley Rutschman : 7 HRs, 29 RBIs, .252 BA/.798 OPS

: 7 HRs, 29 RBIs, .252 BA/.798 OPS 1B Pete Alonso : 11 HRs, 36 RBIs, .232 BA/.748 OPS

: 11 HRs, 36 RBIs, .232 BA/.748 OPS SS Gunnar Henderson: 13 HRs, 31 RBIs, .215 BA/.694 OPS

Hitters to watch: Boston

1B Willson Contreras : 11 HRs, 33 RBIs, .286 BA/.889 OPS

: 11 HRs, 33 RBIs, .286 BA/.889 OPS RF Wilyer Abreu: 6 HRs, 24 RBIs, .284 BA/.778 OPS

Support AFP