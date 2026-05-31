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Home Albemarle County: Mint Springs Valley Park open again to swimmers
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Albemarle County: Mint Springs Valley Park open again to swimmers

Chris Graham
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Mint Springs Valley Park lake crozet albemarle county
Photo: Albemarle County

Mint Springs Valley Park in Albemarle County is open following multiple tests showing normal water quality.

County government had announced a temporary closure to swimmers last week after finding a harmful algae bloom.

Chris Greene Lake Park and Walnut Creek Park were not affected.

Beginning June 1, all three county lakes will observe summer operating hours, open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Aug. 9.

After Aug. 9, hours will transition back to weekends only at Chris Greene Lake until Labor Day, September 7.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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