Mint Springs Valley Park in Albemarle County is open following multiple tests showing normal water quality.

County government had announced a temporary closure to swimmers last week after finding a harmful algae bloom.

Chris Greene Lake Park and Walnut Creek Park were not affected.

Beginning June 1, all three county lakes will observe summer operating hours, open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Aug. 9.

After Aug. 9, hours will transition back to weekends only at Chris Greene Lake until Labor Day, September 7.

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