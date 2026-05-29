Donate
Donate
Home Waynesboro woman arrested on Albemarle County animal-cruelty charge
Local

Waynesboro woman arrested on Albemarle County animal-cruelty charge

Chris Graham
Published date:
woman arrest handcuffs
Photo: © gerasimov174/stock.adobe.com

A current resident of Waynesboro who heads up a local animal-care nonprofit was arrested on Thursday on an animal-cruelty charge related to an incident reported in Albemarle County.

Hannah Lynn Haught, 25, was initially arrested on Nov. 6, 2025, after the Albemarle County Police Department Animal Protection Unit opened an animal-cruelty investigation into an incident that occurred in October in Albemarle County, per a spokesperson for the Albemarle County PD.

The case was initially nolle prosequi – in English, the charge was dropped – on a technicality, the spokesperson said.

Following the advice of the Albemarle County Commonwealth Attorney’s office, a new warrant was obtained through the local magistrate’s office, the spokesperson said.

Haught had since relocated to Waynesboro, and was served with the fresh warrant on the new animal-cruelty charge by the Waynesboro Police Department on Thursday, the spokesperson told us.

We did not get details on the nature of the allegations behind the charges from our communications with the PD spokesperson.

The Virginia online court system reports that Haught was released on bail, and is due in Albemarle General District Court on June 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Haught heads up a nonprofit that goes by the name A Cat Lady in Training, which lists a 1050 B St., Waynesboro, mailing address, on its nonprofit paperwork.

The Facebook page for A Cat Lady in Training gives its history as dating to 2019, with the stated goals “to help the feral population, take in animals that are all shapes and sizes, not discriminate (against) an animal based on special needs or age, to raise awareness on things like FIV and herpes, which makes cats harder to adopt out, and to even help reptiles or small animals if needed.”

Haught was the subject of a 2023 profile on the local TV station WHSV-ABC3 detailing how she got into animal care as a college student “volunteering some of her time at a local animal shelter,” and reporting that “her ultimate goal is to become a service dog trainer.”

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 ‘How welcoming’: White supremacist group marches down Virginia Beach Oceanfront
2 Gov. Spanberger taking brave stand on behalf of data center developers
3 House passes bipartisan affordable housing bill: Something we can all agree on
4 Important lesson to learn from the Kyle Busch death: Listen to your body
5 What’s missing from the Virginia Manufactured Housing Board: People with lived experience

Latest News

staunton pool house
Local

Staunton: City formally opens $2.67 million Gypsy Hill Park Pool House

Chris Graham
army soldiers in uniform
Etc.

Pentagon wants fit military to attend UFC White House show at pleasure of horny POTUS

Chris Graham

So, the Pentagon wants active-duty military at UFC’s White House lawn 80th birthday present to Donald Trump, but, and this is important, no fatties.

radio
Etc.

UVA Lacrosse: Cut Luke Neer at WINA some slack over that softball interview

Chris Graham

Folks over on the lax message board at TheSabre.com have been giving Luke Neer at WINA-1070AM crap over his softball interview with the new UVA Men’s Lacrosse coach, Kevin Cassese.

virginia state capitol
Politics, Virginia

Analysis: Spanberger sure did veto a lot of Democratic bills her freshman year

Chris Graham
Northrop Grumman logo
Local

Locals gave Virginia DEQ an earful on Northrop Grumman permit request

Chris Graham
donald trump maga
Politics, Virginia

Bill Bolling lost his Republican Party to Donald Trump, and it’s his own fault

Chris Graham
stafford county bus crash
Virginia

Stafford County: Early-morning bus crash on Interstate 95 kills five, injures 34

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status