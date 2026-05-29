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Home Analysis: Spanberger sure did veto a lot of Democratic bills her freshman year
Politics, Virginia

Analysis: Spanberger sure did veto a lot of Democratic bills her freshman year

Chris Graham
Published date:
abigail spanberger
Virginia State Capitol. Photo: © David/Adobe Stock

Abigail Spanberger vetoed 31 bills in her freshman year as governor, which is significant in that she’s supposedly a Democrat, and both houses of the Virginia General Assembly are majority Democrat.

Analysis from the Virginia Public Access Project shows that Spanberger’s same-party veto haul is an order of magnitude higher than any other governor dating back to 2000.

To be fair, we’ve only had a governor supposedly being of the same party as both houses of the General Assembly for six of the past 27 years.

Thanks, Republican gerrymandering!

Those governors:

Jim Gilmore

  • 2000: 19 vetoes
  • 2001: 12 vetoes

Bob McDonnell

  • 2012: nine vetoes
  • 2013: seven vetoes

Ralph Northam

  • 2020: four vetoes

Abigail Spanberger

  • 2026: 31 vetoes

More fun with numbers

  • Mark Warner (2002-2005), who was governor as Republicans held both houses of the General Assembly, issued a total of 18 vetoes.
  • Tim Kaine (2006-2009) had two years with Republicans in control of both houses, and two years with a split legislature. His four-year veto tally: 43.
  • Bob McDonnell (2010-2013) had two years of a split legislature and two years of a GOP legislature: Four-year veto tally: 21.
  • Terry McAuliffe (2014-2017) had four years of a GOP legislature: Four-year veto tally: 130.
  • Ralph Northam (2018-2021): Two years of a Republican legislature, two years of a Democrat legislature: Four-year veto tally: 45.
  • Glenn Youngkin (2022-2025): Youngkin issued 41 vetoes during his two years with a split legislature. During his two years with a Democrat legislature: 397.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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