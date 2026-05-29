Abigail Spanberger vetoed 31 bills in her freshman year as governor, which is significant in that she’s supposedly a Democrat, and both houses of the Virginia General Assembly are majority Democrat.
Analysis from the Virginia Public Access Project shows that Spanberger’s same-party veto haul is an order of magnitude higher than any other governor dating back to 2000.
To be fair, we’ve only had a governor supposedly being of the same party as both houses of the General Assembly for six of the past 27 years.
Thanks, Republican gerrymandering!
Those governors:
Jim Gilmore
- 2000: 19 vetoes
- 2001: 12 vetoes
Bob McDonnell
- 2012: nine vetoes
- 2013: seven vetoes
Ralph Northam
- 2020: four vetoes
Abigail Spanberger
- 2026: 31 vetoes
More fun with numbers
- Mark Warner (2002-2005), who was governor as Republicans held both houses of the General Assembly, issued a total of 18 vetoes.
- Tim Kaine (2006-2009) had two years with Republicans in control of both houses, and two years with a split legislature. His four-year veto tally: 43.
- Bob McDonnell (2010-2013) had two years of a split legislature and two years of a GOP legislature: Four-year veto tally: 21.
- Terry McAuliffe (2014-2017) had four years of a GOP legislature: Four-year veto tally: 130.
- Ralph Northam (2018-2021): Two years of a Republican legislature, two years of a Democrat legislature: Four-year veto tally: 45.
- Glenn Youngkin (2022-2025): Youngkin issued 41 vetoes during his two years with a split legislature. During his two years with a Democrat legislature: 397.