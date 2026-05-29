Abigail Spanberger vetoed 31 bills in her freshman year as governor, which is significant in that she’s supposedly a Democrat, and both houses of the Virginia General Assembly are majority Democrat.

Analysis from the Virginia Public Access Project shows that Spanberger’s same-party veto haul is an order of magnitude higher than any other governor dating back to 2000.

To be fair, we’ve only had a governor supposedly being of the same party as both houses of the General Assembly for six of the past 27 years.

Thanks, Republican gerrymandering!

Those governors:

Jim Gilmore

2000 : 19 vetoes

: 19 vetoes 2001: 12 vetoes

Bob McDonnell

2012 : nine vetoes

: nine vetoes 2013: seven vetoes

Ralph Northam

2020: four vetoes

Abigail Spanberger

2026: 31 vetoes

More fun with numbers

Mark Warner (2002-2005) , who was governor as Republicans held both houses of the General Assembly, issued a total of 18 vetoes .

, who was governor as Republicans held both houses of the General Assembly, . Tim Kaine (2006-2009) had two years with Republicans in control of both houses, and two years with a split legislature. His four-year veto tally: 43 .

had two years with Republicans in control of both houses, and two years with a split legislature. . Bob McDonnell (2010-2013) had two years of a split legislature and two years of a GOP legislature: Four-year veto tally: 21 .

had two years of a split legislature and two years of a GOP legislature: . Terry McAuliffe (2014-2017) had four years of a GOP legislature: Four-year veto tally: 130 .

had four years of a GOP legislature: . Ralph Northam (2018-2021) : Two years of a Republican legislature, two years of a Democrat legislature: Four-year veto tally : 45.

: Two years of a Republican legislature, two years of a Democrat legislature: : 45. Glenn Youngkin (2022-2025): Youngkin issued 41 vetoes during his two years with a split legislature. During his two years with a Democrat legislature: 397.

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