Donate
Donate
Home Update: New measles exposure reported related to Buckingham County outbreak
Virginia

Update: New measles exposure reported related to Buckingham County outbreak

Chris Graham
Published date:
measles illustration
Photo: © Dr_Microbe/stock.adobe.com

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting a new measles exposure connected to the ongoing measles outbreak in Buckingham County.

The exposure, per VDH, was reported at the Centra Southside Community Hospital Emergency Department in Farmville between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

To date in 2026, Virginia has reported 64 cases of measles.

Any additional exposure sites identified in Virginia will be posted to the VDH Measles website.

If you have been exposed to measles

Report your exposure to VDH by completing this short survey. Public health officials will follow up with respondents if additional actions are needed.

Find out if you have been vaccinated for measles or have had measles previously. Make sure you are up to date with the recommended number of measles (MMR) vaccinations.

  • To check your immunization status, call your healthcare provider or request records through the VDH Record Request Portal.
  • If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are considered protected and do not need to seek post-exposure treatment at this time.

People who are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles should contact their healthcare provider or call their local health department promptly to discuss any questions they might have. People who are not immune to measles may qualify for post-exposure treatments. There is a small timeframe for these protective post-exposure treatments to be effective.

Note: the most likely time you would become sick would be between June 2 and June 16.

  • Watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure. Monitoring for symptoms is especially important for people who are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles.
  • If you notice symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. If you need to seek healthcare, call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.
  • Contact your local health department or email [email protected] to discuss any additional recommendations.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 ‘How welcoming’: White supremacist group marches down Virginia Beach Oceanfront
2 Gov. Spanberger taking brave stand on behalf of data center developers
3 House passes bipartisan affordable housing bill: Something we can all agree on
4 Important lesson to learn from the Kyle Busch death: Listen to your body
5 What’s missing from the Virginia Manufactured Housing Board: People with lived experience

Latest News

donald trump zohran mamdani
Basketball

What America really needs right now: Donald Trump at the NBA Finals

Chris Graham
concert music
Politics, U.S. & World

Great American State Fair: Milli Vanilli, Young MC, Morris Day are no-gos

Chris Graham

Girl, you knew it had to be too good to be true, but, no, Milli Vanilli, sadly, won’t be performing at The Great American State Fair.

road vdot
Local

Nelson County: Road work scheduled for the week of June 1-5

Chris Graham

VDOT released its updated schedule for road work in Nelson County for the week of June 1-5.

Happy Birthday America 2024 parade
Local

Staunton: Applications to participate in Happy Birthday America now open

Chris Graham
route 250 interstate 81 staunton fishersville sign
Local

Staunton: Interstate 81 closure Saturday into Sunday for road work

Chris Graham
road closed
Local

Augusta County: Park and Ride closing next week for expansion work

Chris Graham
waynesboro map
Local

Waynesboro: DEQ to set public hearing on Northrup Grumman permit request

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status