The Virginia Department of Health is reporting a new measles exposure connected to the ongoing measles outbreak in Buckingham County.

The exposure, per VDH, was reported at the Centra Southside Community Hospital Emergency Department in Farmville between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

To date in 2026, Virginia has reported 64 cases of measles.

Any additional exposure sites identified in Virginia will be posted to the VDH Measles website.

If you have been exposed to measles

Report your exposure to VDH by completing this short survey. Public health officials will follow up with respondents if additional actions are needed.

Find out if you have been vaccinated for measles or have had measles previously. Make sure you are up to date with the recommended number of measles (MMR) vaccinations.

To check your immunization status, call your healthcare provider or request records through the VDH Record Request Portal.

If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are considered protected and do not need to seek post-exposure treatment at this time.

People who are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles should contact their healthcare provider or call their local health department promptly to discuss any questions they might have. People who are not immune to measles may qualify for post-exposure treatments. There is a small timeframe for these protective post-exposure treatments to be effective.

Note: the most likely time you would become sick would be between June 2 and June 16.

Watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure. Monitoring for symptoms is especially important for people who are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles.

Monitoring for symptoms is especially important for people who are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles. If you notice symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. If you need to seek healthcare, call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.

Contact your healthcare provider right away. If you need to seek healthcare, call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff. Contact your local health department or email [email protected] to discuss any additional recommendations.

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