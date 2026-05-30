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Home Washington Nationals even series with San Diego with 9-4 win
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Washington Nationals even series with San Diego with 9-4 win

Chris Graham
Published date:
washington nationals
Photo: © kirkikis/Adobe Stock

Washington exploded for six runs in the seventh – one run coming on a hit-by-pitch, another on a walk, two on fielder’s choices – to get past San Diego, 9-4, on Saturday.

The win snapped a modest two-game losing streak for the Nationals (30-29, 9.5 GB, NL East).

Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)

Pitching probables

  • SDP: Griffin Canning (0-3, 7.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP)
  • WAS: Zach Littell (4-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: San Diego Padres

  • 1B Gavin Sheets: 9 HRs, 23 RBIs, .252 BA/.827 OPS
  • SS Xander Bogaerts: 8 HRs, 26 RBIs, .241 BA/.685 OPS
  • 3B Manny Machado: 10 HRs, 30 RBIs, .178 BA/.632 OPS

Hitters to watch: Washington Nationals

  • RF James Wood: 15 HRs, 37 RBIs, .271 BA/.948 OPS
  • SS CJ Abrams: 12 HRs, 47 RBIs, .290 BA/.928 OPS
  • C Keibert Ruiz: 5 HRs, 25 RBIs, .270 BA/.798 OPS
  • LF Daylen Lile: 7 HRs, 28 RBIs, .253 BA/.723 OPS

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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