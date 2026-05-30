Washington Nationals even series with San Diego with 9-4 win

Washington exploded for six runs in the seventh – one run coming on a hit-by-pitch, another on a walk, two on fielder’s choices – to get past San Diego, 9-4, on Saturday.

The win snapped a modest two-game losing streak for the Nationals (30-29, 9.5 GB, NL East).

Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)

Pitching probables

SDP : Griffin Canning (0-3, 7.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP)

: Griffin Canning (0-3, 7.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP) WAS: Zach Littell (4-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: San Diego Padres

1B Gavin Sheets : 9 HRs, 23 RBIs, .252 BA/.827 OPS

: 9 HRs, 23 RBIs, .252 BA/.827 OPS SS Xander Bogaerts : 8 HRs, 26 RBIs, .241 BA/.685 OPS

: 8 HRs, 26 RBIs, .241 BA/.685 OPS 3B Manny Machado: 10 HRs, 30 RBIs, .178 BA/.632 OPS

Hitters to watch: Washington Nationals

RF James Wood : 15 HRs, 37 RBIs, .271 BA/.948 OPS

: 15 HRs, 37 RBIs, .271 BA/.948 OPS SS CJ Abrams : 12 HRs, 47 RBIs, .290 BA/.928 OPS

: 12 HRs, 47 RBIs, .290 BA/.928 OPS C Keibert Ruiz : 5 HRs, 25 RBIs, .270 BA/.798 OPS

: 5 HRs, 25 RBIs, .270 BA/.798 OPS LF Daylen Lile: 7 HRs, 28 RBIs, .253 BA/.723 OPS

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