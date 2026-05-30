Washington Nationals even series with San Diego with 9-4 win

Washington exploded for six runs in the seventh – one run coming on a hit-by-pitch, another on a walk, two on fielder’s choices – to get past San Diego, 9-4, on Saturday.
The win snapped a modest two-game losing streak for the Nationals (30-29, 9.5 GB, NL East).
Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)
Pitching probables
- SDP: Griffin Canning (0-3, 7.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP)
- WAS: Zach Littell (4-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)
Hitters to watch: San Diego Padres
- 1B Gavin Sheets: 9 HRs, 23 RBIs, .252 BA/.827 OPS
- SS Xander Bogaerts: 8 HRs, 26 RBIs, .241 BA/.685 OPS
- 3B Manny Machado: 10 HRs, 30 RBIs, .178 BA/.632 OPS
Hitters to watch: Washington Nationals
- RF James Wood: 15 HRs, 37 RBIs, .271 BA/.948 OPS
- SS CJ Abrams: 12 HRs, 47 RBIs, .290 BA/.928 OPS
- C Keibert Ruiz: 5 HRs, 25 RBIs, .270 BA/.798 OPS
- LF Daylen Lile: 7 HRs, 28 RBIs, .253 BA/.723 OPS