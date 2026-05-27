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Home Baltimore gets solid outing from Shane Baz in 6-1 win over Tampa Bay
Baseball

Baltimore gets solid outing from Shane Baz in 6-1 win over Tampa Bay

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Marcus Jones/stock.adobe.com

Shane Baz got his second win with a strong seven-inning outing, and got an Earl Weaver – a three-run homer from Samuel Basallo – to make it two straight for Baltimore over the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, this one a 6-1 win on Tuesday night.

Baz (2-5, 4.48 ERA) struck out nine and walked two, allowing one run on five hits.

Baltimore (25-30, 10.5 GB, AL East) has won four of its last five.

Game 3: Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. ET (MASN)

Pitching probables

  • TBR: Steven Matz (4-1, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP)
  • BAL: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.51 ERA, 1.67 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Tampa Bay

  • DH Yandy Diaz: 8 HRs, 33 RBIs, .312 BA/.885 OPS
  • 1B Jonathan Aranda: 9 HRs, 41 RBIs, .278 BA/.847 OPS
  • 3B Junior Caminero: 13 HRs, 27 RBIs, .266 BA/.845 OPS

Hitters to watch: Baltimore

  • C Samuel Basallo: 8 HRs, 22 RBIs, .267 BA/.810 OPS
  • C Adley Rutschman: 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .254 BA/.803 OPS
  • 1B Pete Alonso: 10 HRs, 33 RBIs, .232 BA/.753 OPS
  • SS Gunnar Henderson: 11 HRs, 26 RBIs, .217 BA/.683 OPS

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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