Shane Baz got his second win with a strong seven-inning outing, and got an Earl Weaver – a three-run homer from Samuel Basallo – to make it two straight for Baltimore over the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, this one a 6-1 win on Tuesday night.

Baz (2-5, 4.48 ERA) struck out nine and walked two, allowing one run on five hits.

Baltimore (25-30, 10.5 GB, AL East) has won four of its last five.

Game 3: Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. ET (MASN)

Pitching probables

TBR : Steven Matz (4-1, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP)

: Steven Matz (4-1, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP) BAL: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.51 ERA, 1.67 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Tampa Bay

DH Yandy Diaz : 8 HRs, 33 RBIs, .312 BA/.885 OPS

: 8 HRs, 33 RBIs, .312 BA/.885 OPS 1B Jonathan Aranda : 9 HRs, 41 RBIs, .278 BA/.847 OPS

: 9 HRs, 41 RBIs, .278 BA/.847 OPS 3B Junior Caminero: 13 HRs, 27 RBIs, .266 BA/.845 OPS

Hitters to watch: Baltimore

C Samuel Basallo : 8 HRs, 22 RBIs, .267 BA/.810 OPS

: 8 HRs, 22 RBIs, .267 BA/.810 OPS C Adley Rutschman : 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .254 BA/.803 OPS

: 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .254 BA/.803 OPS 1B Pete Alonso : 10 HRs, 33 RBIs, .232 BA/.753 OPS

: 10 HRs, 33 RBIs, .232 BA/.753 OPS SS Gunnar Henderson: 11 HRs, 26 RBIs, .217 BA/.683 OPS

Support AFP