James Wood powered a four-run second with a two-run homer, and Cade Cavalli held Cleveland to a run on five hits in six innings, as the Washington Nationals beat the Guardians, 6-3, on Tuesday.
Wood’s homer, his 15th of the season, came after a Keibert Ruiz two-run single had gotten the Nationals on the board.
Wood was 3-for-4 on the night with a base on balls.
Cavalli (3-3, 3.62 ERA) struck out seven and walked two.
Mitchell Parker gave up two runs in the ninth, but got the three-inning save, striking out five and walking one.
Washington (29-27, 8 GB, NL East) has won 10 of its last 15, and is 18-11 since April 25.
Game 3: Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)
Pitching probables
- WAS: Miles Mikolas (1-3, 6.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)
- CLE: Gavin Williams (7-3, 3.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP)
Hitters to watch: Washington Nationals
- RF James Wood: 15 HRs, 37 RBIs, .276 BA/.964 OPS
- SS CJ Abrams: 12 HRs, 46 RBIs, .289 BA/.923 OPS
- C Keibert Ruiz: 4 HRs, 24 RBIs, .262 BA/.763 OPS
- LF Daylen Lile: 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .262 BA/.754 OPS
Hitters to watch: Cleveland Guardians
- SS Brayan Rocchio: 4 HRs, 27 RBIs, .299 BA/.802 OPS
- RF Chase DeLauter: 7 HRs, 30 RBIs, .255 BA/.776 OPS
- LF Angel Martinez: 9 HRs, 27 RBIs, .240 BA/.737 OPS
- 3B Jose Ramirez: 8 HRs, 26 RBIs, .229 BA/.744 OPS