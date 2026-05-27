James Wood powered a four-run second with a two-run homer, and Cade Cavalli held Cleveland to a run on five hits in six innings, as the Washington Nationals beat the Guardians, 6-3, on Tuesday.

Wood’s homer, his 15th of the season, came after a Keibert Ruiz two-run single had gotten the Nationals on the board.

Wood was 3-for-4 on the night with a base on balls.

Cavalli (3-3, 3.62 ERA) struck out seven and walked two.

Mitchell Parker gave up two runs in the ninth, but got the three-inning save, striking out five and walking one.

Washington (29-27, 8 GB, NL East) has won 10 of its last 15, and is 18-11 since April 25.

Game 3: Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)

Pitching probables

WAS : Miles Mikolas (1-3, 6.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)

: Miles Mikolas (1-3, 6.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP) CLE: Gavin Williams (7-3, 3.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Washington Nationals

RF James Wood : 15 HRs, 37 RBIs, .276 BA/.964 OPS

: 15 HRs, 37 RBIs, .276 BA/.964 OPS SS CJ Abrams : 12 HRs, 46 RBIs, .289 BA/.923 OPS

: 12 HRs, 46 RBIs, .289 BA/.923 OPS C Keibert Ruiz : 4 HRs, 24 RBIs, .262 BA/.763 OPS

: 4 HRs, 24 RBIs, .262 BA/.763 OPS LF Daylen Lile: 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .262 BA/.754 OPS

Hitters to watch: Cleveland Guardians

SS Brayan Rocchio : 4 HRs, 27 RBIs, .299 BA/.802 OPS

: 4 HRs, 27 RBIs, .299 BA/.802 OPS RF Chase DeLauter : 7 HRs, 30 RBIs, .255 BA/.776 OPS

: 7 HRs, 30 RBIs, .255 BA/.776 OPS LF Angel Martinez : 9 HRs, 27 RBIs, .240 BA/.737 OPS

: 9 HRs, 27 RBIs, .240 BA/.737 OPS 3B Jose Ramirez: 8 HRs, 26 RBIs, .229 BA/.744 OPS

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