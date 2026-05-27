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Home Nationals get strong outing from Cavalli, homer from Wood in 6-3 win
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Nationals get strong outing from Cavalli, homer from Wood in 6-3 win

Chris Graham
Published date:
washington nationals
Photo: © DCStockPhotography/Shutterstock

James Wood powered a four-run second with a two-run homer, and Cade Cavalli held Cleveland to a run on five hits in six innings, as the Washington Nationals beat the Guardians, 6-3, on Tuesday.

Wood’s homer, his 15th of the season, came after a Keibert Ruiz two-run single had gotten the Nationals on the board.

Wood was 3-for-4 on the night with a base on balls.

Cavalli (3-3, 3.62 ERA) struck out seven and walked two.

Mitchell Parker gave up two runs in the ninth, but got the three-inning save, striking out five and walking one.

Washington (29-27, 8 GB, NL East) has won 10 of its last 15, and is 18-11 since April 25.

Game 3: Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)

Pitching probables

  • WAS: Miles Mikolas (1-3, 6.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)
  • CLE: Gavin Williams (7-3, 3.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Washington Nationals

  • RF James Wood: 15 HRs, 37 RBIs, .276 BA/.964 OPS
  • SS CJ Abrams: 12 HRs, 46 RBIs, .289 BA/.923 OPS
  • C Keibert Ruiz: 4 HRs, 24 RBIs, .262 BA/.763 OPS
  • LF Daylen Lile: 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .262 BA/.754 OPS

Hitters to watch: Cleveland Guardians

  • SS Brayan Rocchio: 4 HRs, 27 RBIs, .299 BA/.802 OPS
  • RF Chase DeLauter: 7 HRs, 30 RBIs, .255 BA/.776 OPS
  • LF Angel Martinez: 9 HRs, 27 RBIs, .240 BA/.737 OPS
  • 3B Jose Ramirez: 8 HRs, 26 RBIs, .229 BA/.744 OPS

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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