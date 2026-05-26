Nationals blast six homers, beat Cleveland, 10-2, to get over .500

The streaking Washington Nationals hit six homers and got seven innings of five-hit ball from Zach Littell in a 10-2 series-opening win at Cleveland on Monday.

The power guys tonight: James Wood (14), CJ Abrams (12), Jacob Young (7), Curtis Mead with two (6, 7), Luis Garcia Jr. (4).

Washington (28-27, 8.5 GB, NL East) has won nine of its last 14, and is 17-11 since April 25.

Game 2: Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)

Pitching probables

WAS : Cade Cavalli (2-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP)

: Cade Cavalli (2-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP) CLE: Joey Cantillo (4-1, 3.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Washington Nationals

RF James Wood : 14 HRs, 35 RBIs, .267 BA/.938 OPS

: 14 HRs, 35 RBIs, .267 BA/.938 OPS SS CJ Abrams : 12 HRs, 46 RBIs, .288 BA/.924 OPS

: 12 HRs, 46 RBIs, .288 BA/.924 OPS LF Daylen Lile: 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .261 BA/.753 OPS

Hitters to watch: Cleveland Guardians

RF Chase DeLauter : 7 HRs, 30 RBIs, .257 BA/.786 OPS

: 7 HRs, 30 RBIs, .257 BA/.786 OPS SS Brayan Rocchio : 4 HRs, 27 RBIs, .287 BA/.778 OPS

: 4 HRs, 27 RBIs, .287 BA/.778 OPS LF Angel Martinez : 9 HRs, 27 RBIs, .246 BA/.754 OPS

: 9 HRs, 27 RBIs, .246 BA/.754 OPS 3B Jose Ramirez: 8 HRs, 24 RBIs, .228 BA/.745 OPS

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