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Home Nationals blast six homers, beat Cleveland, 10-2, to get over .500
Baseball

Nationals blast six homers, beat Cleveland, 10-2, to get over .500

Chris Graham
Published date:
washington nationals
Photo: © Media Whale Stock/stock.adobe.com

The streaking Washington Nationals hit six homers and got seven innings of five-hit ball from Zach Littell in a 10-2 series-opening win at Cleveland on Monday.

The power guys tonight: James Wood (14), CJ Abrams (12), Jacob Young (7), Curtis Mead with two (6, 7), Luis Garcia Jr. (4).

Washington (28-27, 8.5 GB, NL East) has won nine of its last 14, and is 17-11 since April 25.

Game 2: Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)

Pitching probables

  • WAS: Cade Cavalli (2-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP)
  • CLE: Joey Cantillo (4-1, 3.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Washington Nationals

  • RF James Wood: 14 HRs, 35 RBIs, .267 BA/.938 OPS
  • SS CJ Abrams: 12 HRs, 46 RBIs, .288 BA/.924 OPS
  • LF Daylen Lile: 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .261 BA/.753 OPS

Hitters to watch: Cleveland Guardians

  • RF Chase DeLauter: 7 HRs, 30 RBIs, .257 BA/.786 OPS
  • SS Brayan Rocchio: 4 HRs, 27 RBIs, .287 BA/.778 OPS
  • LF Angel Martinez: 9 HRs, 27 RBIs, .246 BA/.754 OPS
  • 3B Jose Ramirez: 8 HRs, 24 RBIs, .228 BA/.745 OPS

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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