Nationals blast six homers, beat Cleveland, 10-2, to get over .500

The streaking Washington Nationals hit six homers and got seven innings of five-hit ball from Zach Littell in a 10-2 series-opening win at Cleveland on Monday.
The power guys tonight: James Wood (14), CJ Abrams (12), Jacob Young (7), Curtis Mead with two (6, 7), Luis Garcia Jr. (4).
Washington (28-27, 8.5 GB, NL East) has won nine of its last 14, and is 17-11 since April 25.
Game 2: Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)
Pitching probables
- WAS: Cade Cavalli (2-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP)
- CLE: Joey Cantillo (4-1, 3.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP)
Hitters to watch: Washington Nationals
- RF James Wood: 14 HRs, 35 RBIs, .267 BA/.938 OPS
- SS CJ Abrams: 12 HRs, 46 RBIs, .288 BA/.924 OPS
- LF Daylen Lile: 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .261 BA/.753 OPS
Hitters to watch: Cleveland Guardians
- RF Chase DeLauter: 7 HRs, 30 RBIs, .257 BA/.786 OPS
- SS Brayan Rocchio: 4 HRs, 27 RBIs, .287 BA/.778 OPS
- LF Angel Martinez: 9 HRs, 27 RBIs, .246 BA/.754 OPS
- 3B Jose Ramirez: 8 HRs, 24 RBIs, .228 BA/.745 OPS