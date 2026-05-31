Washington got a strong outing from Zach Littell and homers from James Wood and Luis Garcia in a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Nats Park.
The win gives the Nationals (31-29, 9 GB, NL East) the series win over the Padres (32-26, 5 GB, NL West).
Littell (5-4, 5.01 ERA) gave up two runs on five hits in six innings of work, striking out five and walking two.
The homestand continues for Washington, with Miami (26-34, 14 GB, NL East) coming to town.
Miami @ Washington: Monday, 6:45 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)
Pitching probables
- MIA: Griffin Canning (0-3, 7.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP)
- WAS: Zach Littell (4-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)
Hitters to watch: Miami
- C Liam Hicks: 11 HRs, 45 RBIs, .268 BA/.812 OPS
- 2B Xavier Edwards: 6 HRs, 20 RBIs, .314 BA/.878 OPS
Hitters to watch: Washington
- RF James Wood: 16 HRs, 39 RBIs, .272 BA/.959 OPS
- SS CJ Abrams: 12 HRs, 47 RBIs, .294 BA/.933 OPS
- C Keibert Ruiz: 5 HRs, 25 RBIs, .281 BA/.812 OPS