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Home Washington Nationals make it two of three over San Diego Padres with 4-2 win
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Washington Nationals make it two of three over San Diego Padres with 4-2 win

Chris Graham
Published date:
Washington Nationals
Photo: © WoodysPhotos/Shutterstock

Washington got a strong outing from Zach Littell and homers from James Wood and Luis Garcia in a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Nats Park.

The win gives the Nationals (31-29, 9 GB, NL East) the series win over the Padres (32-26, 5 GB, NL West).

Littell (5-4, 5.01 ERA) gave up two runs on five hits in six innings of work, striking out five and walking two.

The homestand continues for Washington, with Miami (26-34, 14 GB, NL East) coming to town.

Miami @ Washington: Monday, 6:45 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)

Pitching probables

  • MIA: Griffin Canning (0-3, 7.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP)
  • WAS: Zach Littell (4-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Miami

  • C Liam Hicks: 11 HRs, 45 RBIs, .268 BA/.812 OPS
  • 2B Xavier Edwards: 6 HRs, 20 RBIs, .314 BA/.878 OPS

Hitters to watch: Washington

  • RF James Wood: 16 HRs, 39 RBIs, .272 BA/.959 OPS
  • SS CJ Abrams: 12 HRs, 47 RBIs, .294 BA/.933 OPS
  • C Keibert Ruiz: 5 HRs, 25 RBIs, .281 BA/.812 OPS

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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