Washington got a strong outing from Zach Littell and homers from James Wood and Luis Garcia in a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Nats Park.

The win gives the Nationals (31-29, 9 GB, NL East) the series win over the Padres (32-26, 5 GB, NL West).

Littell (5-4, 5.01 ERA) gave up two runs on five hits in six innings of work, striking out five and walking two.

The homestand continues for Washington, with Miami (26-34, 14 GB, NL East) coming to town.

Miami @ Washington: Monday, 6:45 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)

Pitching probables

MIA : Griffin Canning (0-3, 7.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP)

: Griffin Canning (0-3, 7.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP) WAS: Zach Littell (4-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Miami

C Liam Hicks : 11 HRs, 45 RBIs, .268 BA/.812 OPS

: 11 HRs, 45 RBIs, .268 BA/.812 OPS 2B Xavier Edwards: 6 HRs, 20 RBIs, .314 BA/.878 OPS

Hitters to watch: Washington

RF James Wood : 16 HRs, 39 RBIs, .272 BA/.959 OPS

: 16 HRs, 39 RBIs, .272 BA/.959 OPS SS CJ Abrams : 12 HRs, 47 RBIs, .294 BA/.933 OPS

: 12 HRs, 47 RBIs, .294 BA/.933 OPS C Keibert Ruiz: 5 HRs, 25 RBIs, .281 BA/.812 OPS

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