VDOT has released the updated schedule for road work and maintenance in Augusta County for the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies.

When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts.

News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

Interstate 64

Mile marker 94 to 97 , eastbound– Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 2.

, eastbound– Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 2. *NEW* Mile marker 98 to 100, eastbound and westbound– Overnight left lane closures for fog-light replacements, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 99 to 101, eastbound and westbound– Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday night.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 208 to 211 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 210 to 217 , northbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Exit 217 , southbound– Right shoulder closures along the off-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, southbound– Right shoulder closures along the off-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Full closure southbound for overhead sign installation and pavement work, 6 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday (May 30-31). Follow posted detour. Overnight alternating southbound lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project with estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Full closure southbound for overhead sign installation and pavement work, 6 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday (May 30-31). Follow posted detour. Overnight alternating southbound lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project with estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *NEW* Mile marker 227 to 226 , southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 232 to 237 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. *NEW* Exit 235 , northbound southbound– Right shoulder closures along the off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound southbound– Right shoulder closures along the off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 237 to 229, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Overnight eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for road-widening activities around I-81 interchange, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed at intersections with Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), Route 792 (Indian Mound Road/Balsley Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for intersection improvements, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 6.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control at various locations between Waynesboro city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for shoulder widening, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 5.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 25.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

*UPDATE* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1. Park and Ride facility near the intersection with Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) closed Monday through Friday for milling, paving and pavement marking as part of commuter lot expansion.

*UPDATE* Route 624 (Mount Torrey Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1607 (Inch Run Lane) and Route 1601 (Featherstone Drive) for soil borings at the bridge over Back Creek, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.

*UPDATE* Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

*NEW* Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) – Park and Ride facility near intersection with Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) closed Monday through Friday for milling, paving and pavement marking as part of commuter lot expansion.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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