VDOT has released the updated schedule for road work and maintenance in Rockingham County for the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies.

When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts.

News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 237 to 240 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. Mile marker 241 to 250 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032. Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.

, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026. *NEW* Mile marker 242 to 241 , southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 246 to 247 , northbound– Right shoulder closures including the off-ramps at Exit 247A and 247B for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound– Right shoulder closures including the off-ramps at Exit 247A and 247B for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 249 to 264, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including along the off ramps at exit 257, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Eastbound and westbound flagger traffic control for soil boring near the intersection with Route 734 (Bank Church Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 19.

Route 33 (Market Street) – Eastbound shoulder and turn lane closures for sign work between Harrisonburg eastern city limits and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway/Timber Way) – Shoulder closures at various locations for sign work between Route 780 (Shaver Mill Road) and Broadway northern town limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Route 673 (Mill Creek Church Road) and Route 672 (Latimer Road/Pineville Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Flagger traffic control between the junction with I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

*NEW* Route 340 (Augusta Avenue, Grottoes) – Northbound right shoulder closures for sign work near the intersection with Route 256 (3rd Street), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound shoulder closures at the intersection with Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road) for cleanup related to the new traffic signal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 620 (Mountain Valley Road) – Closed Wednesday through Friday between Route 722 (Armentrout Path) and Route 811 (Fridleys Gap) for pipe replacement. Follow posted detour.

Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between (Route 704) Osceola Springs Road and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 735 (Linhoss Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 701 (Silver Lake Road) and Route 736 (Swope Road) for bridge widening, through June 11. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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