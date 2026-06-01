WINA-1070AM midday MAGA gabber Rob Schilling finally did his chemtrails show, this past Wednesday.

It went so well that Schilling spent the opening segment to his Thursday show apologizing.

“I don’t get mad if somebody writes to me and says, ‘I wish you didn’t have that on the air,’ or ‘Why’d you do that?’ I really don’t,” Schilling said, trying to quell the mini-revolt from his couple dozen daily listeners on the flagship station of UVA Athletics to the lengthy interview that he did with Peter A. Kirby, the author of Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project.

The people who tune in to “The Schilling Show” tend to be the tinfoil-hat folks among us, so, to say that Schilling was surprised at the blowback, yeah.

“You might question why I do it, but we’re glad that you’re not writing back and saying you’re never going to listen again, because we would miss you,” Schilling tried to tidy things up on that point.

It got fugly on the live show on Wednesday.









Two callers gave called in to read Kirby the riot act – both self-identified retired military pilots, one being polite, saying Kirby’s views that what science views as condensation trails, or contrails, are actually something intentionally engineered are “incorrect,” the other going the “total BS” route.

“Doing this for 30 years, there is absolutely no way that this fuel is contaminated by any conspiracy. I mean, that this stuff is inspected all the time, and there isn’t a possibility that this would be allowed to go on if it were in place,” the first caller weighed in.

“I don’t want to throw a wet blanket on it, I’m just saying that contrails exist due to a number of atmospheric conditions that have nothing to do with the surface temperature, and there’s no way that you could contaminate fuel in an airliner over decades and do this.”

The second caller, the “total BS” guy, addressed his criticism to Schilling.

“I’ve got 21 years fighter pilot experience in the Air Force, and 20 years commercial pilot, and chem trails, what your guest is telling you, it’s total BS,” Caller #2 said. “The only way that the temperature on the ground plays a plays a factor is, there’s a standard lapse rate minus two degrees for every 1,000 feet, two degrees centigrade for every 1,000 feet. The temperature decreases, so of course, if it’s lower at the at the ground, it’s going to get lower as you go higher, unless there’s an inversion layer in there, but those are those are contrails.

“When I started flying in this in the late ‘60s, early ‘70s, we still had contrails, and they’re still being produced by at the altitude you’re flying at, based upon the temperature and the atmospheric pressure creates the contrails. It has nothing to do with additives to fuel or anything like that. That whole chemtrail thing, it’s total BS that he’s feeding you.”

I loved the attempts at rebuttal from Kirby, who isn’t even a useful idiot.

“I never said that it’s only spiked jet fuel,” Kirby said. “I present the idea in the book that jet fuels may be spiked due to some, actually quite a bit of documentation, but the primary way that they’re getting these massive amounts of material up into the sky is a payload spring, and so, you know, these are the planes actually have like a volume of this stuff on board that’s activated remotely, the spraying of it is activated remotely. The pilots don’t activate the spraying of it. They wouldn’t know where to activate the spraying of it.”

Did you get that?

Pilots wouldn’t know, because someone is activating the spraying remotely.

Because, of course that’s how things are done.

You dummies!

More from Kirby:

“So, chemtrails don’t exist, huh? Well, there’s a whole bunch of, you know, just normal observations you can make that show you that chemtrails do exist, such as lines coming out of the planes that start and stop abruptly. I don’t know how you’re going to explain that, or, you know, a sky full of chemtrails one day and then the next day nothing, even though the weather is identical, or you know, planes flying at a similar altitude, one is producing nothing, the other one’s producing a big long line that, you know, spreads out over the course of hours, but not only all that, we have scientific ways to prove that we are being sprayed, we have no short of no shortage of environmental samples that are in rainwater, mainly of rainwater, that show high levels of toxins, such as aluminum and barium, things that shouldn’t be there at all.”

UVA Athletics helps bring attention to this nonsense, is my reminder to you today.

The Muslims are taking over Charlottesville!

The Wednesday show – Schilling only did three shows last week, because Monday was Memorial Day, and Friday was, not sure, maybe just a scheduled day off – Wednesday was the one that was the gift that kept on giving.

In addition to chemtrails guy, we had this rant from Schilling about Muslims on the Downtown Mall:

“I saw a number of people on the sidewalk with what I assumed were bed rolls. It didn’t, something didn’t look right to me,” Schilling said. “At least, I’m like, are these people all just leaving this, do they all sleep at the Downtown Mall? They got up at the same time, and once my mind kind of caught up with what was going on, I saw a commonality in the dress, and these were not homeless people, but these were middle-aged men that were wearing a Muslim attire, a traditional Muslim attire, kind of a long shirt that goes down towards the knees, and then what they were carrying was not a sleeping bag, it was a prayer rug, and I saw a bunch of people on the street, and then I drove by a little further down and looked in towards where The Pavilion is, that area in front of The Pavilion.

“I had just a brief view, and I saw a lot more people down there, essentially of the same description. I couldn’t tell because it went by pretty fast, but they appeared to be mostly, if not exclusively, men, and there appeared to be dozens of them, if not more. I only saw a little slice.

“I’m like, what’s going on? Are they doing Islamic call to prayer now on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall? Is that a daily event? Then I remember I saw something on one of my electronic calendars that this was a Muslim holiday, and it’s called Eid al-Adha, performed on the morning, in which a ritual sacrifice of livestock is performed in Islamic tradition. It honors the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. So, depending on the narrative, either Ishmael or Isaac are referred to with the honorific title sacrifice of God, and this apparently goes along with something called the ritual stoning of the devil, and there’s certain things that are similar to this in subsequent days.

“I guess my question is, did you see it? Were you at all concerned by it? And did they actually slaughter a ritual sacrifice of livestock on the Downtown Mall? I can’t imagine that they did, but who knows?”

The Muslims-are-taking-over conspiracy was the preface to chemtrails guy.

Thanks, UVA Athletics!

Support AFP







