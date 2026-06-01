Donald Trump is moving to kill the deal he made with himself to create that $1.8 billion slush fund for his J6 army that Ben Cline, our Sixth District congressman, never had a problem with.

In a comment to NBC29 for a story on the Sixth District race that went live over the weekend, Cline, a MAGA Republican, snarked at remarks from his Democratic Party challenger, Beth Macy, taking him to task for his support of the slush fund and the billion-dollar ballroom that Trump talks about several times a day.

“I am happy to support the President,” Cline said, according to the TV station. “The issues you talk about, the ballroom, the ‘slush’ fund … as my opponent calls it, are issues that are being proposed, but haven’t been described yet in detail or voted on.”

Cline couldn’t even get himself to admit that the slush fund is a slush fund, which is telling, because now even Trump is conceding the point, according to reporting on Monday from Axios, which quotes an administration source saying the slush fund is “dead.”

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