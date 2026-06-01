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Home Developing: Trump backing away from slush fund that Ben Cline had no problem with
Politics, U.S. & World

Developing: Trump backing away from slush fund that Ben Cline had no problem with

Chris Graham
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Photo: © jackson/stock.adobe.com

Donald Trump is moving to kill the deal he made with himself to create that $1.8 billion slush fund for his J6 army that Ben Cline, our Sixth District congressman, never had a problem with.

In a comment to NBC29 for a story on the Sixth District race that went live over the weekend, Cline, a MAGA Republican, snarked at remarks from his Democratic Party challenger, Beth Macy, taking him to task for his support of the slush fund and the billion-dollar ballroom that Trump talks about several times a day.

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Ben Cline. Photo: © lev radin/Shutterstock

“I am happy to support the President,” Cline said, according to the TV station. “The issues you talk about, the ballroom, the ‘slush’ fund … as my opponent calls it, are issues that are being proposed, but haven’t been described yet in detail or voted on.”

Cline couldn’t even get himself to admit that the slush fund is a slush fund, which is telling, because now even Trump is conceding the point, according to reporting on Monday from Axios, which quotes an administration source saying the slush fund is “dead.”

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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