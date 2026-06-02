Virginia couldn’t overcome a rough third round at the 2026 NCAA Championship, and was eliminated on Monday after missing out on a spot in the top eight of the 30-team field.

The 2026 ACC champs finished 11th, three shots out of a five-way tie for seventh – UCLA and Stanford ultimately emerged from that group to advance to the match-play portion of the NCAA Championship, which begins today.

Ben James, who had a record-setting performance in the NCAA Regionals two weeks ago, finished in a tie for 16th with a five-under 283.

That finish gives James the #1 spot on the PGA Tour University ranking, meaning, he has earned his PGA Tour card for the remainder of the 2026 season and the entire 2027 season.

Paul Chang ranked 13th and Bryan Lee finished 17th in the rankings to each earn PGA Tour Americas membership.

Virginia was one of three schools to have three players earn tour cards on Monday through PGA Tour University.

James’ final round as a Cavalier was a 3-under 69, tied for the fifth lowest in the field. The senior had four birdies including two in his last four holes to help Virginia stay in the race for the final spot.

Lee, also a four-time competitor at the NCAA Championship, was 1-under on Monday with a 71. He also did his part down the stretch, carding three of his four birdies on his final nine holes.

Lee finished in a tie for 28th, his second highest finish at NCAAs.

Chang and freshman Michael Lee were each one-over for the day. Chang managed four birdies on his scorecard against four bogeys and a double bogey.

Leaderboard

PL TEAM RD 1 RD 2 RD 3 RD 4 TOTAL TO PAR 1. Auburn 284 272 286 284 1126 -26 2. Texas 287 277 281 284 1129 -23 3 Vanderbilt 287 277 291 285 1140 -12 T4. Florida 291 290 284 276 1141 -11 T4. Oklahoma State 295 274 287 285 1141 -11 6. Arizona 287 285 285 293 1149 -3 T7. Stanford 291 286 289 284 1150 -2 T7. UCLA 280 289 287 294 1150 -2 T7. North Carolina 287 288 283 292 1150 -2 T7. Tennessee 292 287 287 284 1150 -2 11. Virginia 288 284 293 288 1153 +1 12. LSU 303 293 270 289 1155 +3 13. Duke 286 286 291 293 1156 +4 14. Oklahoma 292 284 288 293 1157 +5 15. San Diego 286 291 289 310 1176 +24 — — — — — — 16. Pepperdine 285 290 293 MC 868 +4 17. Mississippi State 298 294 279 MC 871 +7 18. BYU 296 290 287 MC 873 +9 19. Arkansas 288 298 288 MC 874 +10 20. Georgia 292 291 293 MC 876 +12 21. Arizona State 291 293 293 MC 877 +13 22. Arkansas State 295 287 297 MC 879 +15 23. Purdue 296 295 289 MC 880 +16 24. Louisville 294 296 291 MC 881 +17 25. Texas A&M 299 289 294 MC 882 +18 T26. Ole Miss 303 293 288 MC 884 +20 T26. Chattanooga 294 285 305 MC 884 +20 28. Memphis 301 293 293 MC 887 +23 29. Southern California 297 300 293 MC 890 +26 30. Florida State 307 292 300 MC 899 +35

*Stanford (8th) and UCLA (7th) advanced to match play after a four-team playoff

Virginia

PL PLAYER RD 1 RD 2 RD 3 RD 4 TOTAL TO PAR T16. Ben James 68 74 72 69 283 -5 T28. Bryan Lee 71 71 74 71 287 -1 T61. Paul Chang 79 67 74 74 294 +6 T65. Josh Duangmanee 72 72 76 75 295 +7 T72. Michael Lee 77 74 73 74 298 +10

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