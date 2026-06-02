Staunton Makerspace has begun work on a project to overhaul the look of its nonprofit community hub located at 20 South Jefferson Street in Staunton.

The exterior painting work was made possible by two donors as part of the Ferguson Mueller Fund, whose generosity helped cover the cost of painting materials.

OC Painting also stepped forward to donate a portion of the painting services, further supporting the effort to revitalize the building.

“Community support is what makes everything we do possible,” said James Klawon, president of the Makerspace. “We are grateful to the donors and partners who helped make this project a reality. The West Johnson Street neighborhood has a rich history, and we are proud to contribute to its continued growth, revitalization, and sense of community pride.”

The improvement comes as the Makerspace continues to expand its educational programming, scholarship opportunities and affordable access to equipment and training in woodworking, metalworking, pottery, cnc, laser cutting, textiles, and electronics, and other creative disciplines.

About Staunton Makerspace

Staunton Makerspace is a nonprofit community hub dedicated to making innovation, creativity, and hands on learning accessible to everyone. Through shared tools, educational programs, and collaborative opportunities, the organization empowers individuals to create, learn, and connect while strengthening the local community and workforce.

As a volunteer-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Staunton Makerspace relies on the support of members, donors, and community partners to maintain and improve its facilities while keeping programs accessible and affordable.

Community members interested in supporting the Makerspace through donations, volunteering, or membership opportunities can learn more at www.stauntonmakerspace.org.

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