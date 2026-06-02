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Home Free Fishing Days Weekend: Get out on the water across the Commonwealth
Virginia

Free Fishing Days Weekend: Get out on the water across the Commonwealth

Chris Graham
Published date:
fishing
Photo: ©smiltena/stock.adobe.com

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is opening up the state’s waterways with Free Fishing Days Weekend, which begins on Friday.

To increase angling opportunities, DWR has removed the restriction to fishing designated stocked trout waters for free fishing weekend. This will open over 2,900 miles of trout streams, in addition to numerous ponds, small lakes and reservoirs for this special weekend.

All fishing regulations including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions will remain in effect.

DWR fee fishing areas still require a fee for Free Fishing Days Weekend.

Events

DWR is hosting several events during Free Fishing Days weekend, which begins on Friday.

Agency staff and volunteers will be on site with rods and reels, terminal tackle, and bait.

Events are free, and no registration is required.

If you’re interested in learning more about fishing and want to try your hand at it, join DWR at one of the following events.

Saturday, June 6

  • Dorey Park (Henrico County): 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Mount Trashmore (Virginia Beach): 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Carvins Cove Reservoir (Roanoke): 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 7

  • Williams Wharf Landing (Mathews County): 9 a.m. – noon

Also going on

DWR also has a fun way to recognize a trophy freshwater catch, called the Online Virginia Angler Recognition Program.

Annually, anglers go online to measure up over 6,000 trophy size fish.

Since 1963, when the program began, over a quarter-million trophy fish awards have been issued.

Free Fishing Days is also the perfect time to capture the excitement and delight on your child’s face when they reel in a fish. If you capture one of these memory making moments on film, be sure to enter the 2026 Kids ‘n Fishing Photo Contest.

More information

No fishing license of any kind will be required for recreational rod and reel fishing during Free Fishing Days weekend in both fresh and saltwater.

DWR access permits will also not be required during these dates.

The 2026 Freshwater Fishing and Boating Regulations can be found online. Printed regulations are also available at most major outdoor retailers throughout the state that sell hunting and fishing licenses.

In addition, the Marine Resources Commission’s website has extensive information on Virginia’s recreational fishing size, season, and creel limits.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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