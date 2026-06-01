Donate
Donate
Home AEW ‘Dynamite’ ratings back up post-Darby Allin nightmare title run
Etc.

AEW ‘Dynamite’ ratings back up post-Darby Allin nightmare title run

Chris Graham
Published date:
tv
Photo: © Proxima Studio/stock.adobe.com

The weeks of decline in viewership for AEW “Dynamite” that coincided with the illogical move to put the world title on a skateboard goofball saw a reversal after the title switch at “Double or Nothing.”

The first “Dynamite” after Maxwell Jacob Friedman took the belt back from Darby Allin at “Double or Nothing” drew an average of 704,000 viewers on TBS last week, getting back into range with where the show was before the move to make Allin the champ on April 15.

The five-week average for “Dynamite” during Allin’s reign was 600,200; the average for the five weeks before the title switch was 717,800.

The drop in TV business for Darby Allin: 16.4 percent.

ICYMI: AEW

 

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Locals gave Virginia DEQ an earful on Northrop Grumman permit request
2 Gov. Spanberger taking brave stand on behalf of data center developers
3 What’s missing from the Virginia Manufactured Housing Board: People with lived experience
4 House passes bipartisan affordable housing bill: Something we can all agree on
5 Important lesson to learn from the Kyle Busch death: Listen to your body

Latest News

uva baseball chris pollard
Baseball

UVA Baseball: How are we supposed to feel about Pollard throwing his guys under the bus?

Chris Graham
matt augustin uva baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: RHP Matt Augustin among three ‘Hoos entering transfer portal

Chris Graham

No surprise here, that Matt Augustin, a 6’3” righthander who was only used seven times in 2026 by the new UVA Baseball coaching staff, is in the transfer portal – one of three ‘Hoos to enter the portal on Monday.

lgbtq
Politics, Virginia

Marriage equality is the law of the land, sure, but, take nothing for granted

Chris Graham

It’s already the settled law of the land, marriage equality, but Virginia still has embedded in its state constitution, thanks to the politics of 2006, a provision narrowly defining marriage as being between one man and one woman.

stephen colbert
Politics

Video: #TeamAFP plays the ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ 15 questions game

Chris Graham
government money
Politics, U.S. & World

Developing: Trump backing away from slush fund that Ben Cline had no problem with

Chris Graham
matt hart uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Ryan Odom names staffer Matt Hart to GM role

Chris Graham
radio
Local, Politics

Last Week with Rob Schilling: Chemtrails, and the Muslims are taking over Charlottesville!

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status