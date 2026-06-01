The weeks of decline in viewership for AEW “Dynamite” that coincided with the illogical move to put the world title on a skateboard goofball saw a reversal after the title switch at “Double or Nothing.”

The first “Dynamite” after Maxwell Jacob Friedman took the belt back from Darby Allin at “Double or Nothing” drew an average of 704,000 viewers on TBS last week, getting back into range with where the show was before the move to make Allin the champ on April 15.

The five-week average for “Dynamite” during Allin’s reign was 600,200; the average for the five weeks before the title switch was 717,800.

The drop in TV business for Darby Allin: 16.4 percent.

ICYMI: AEW

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