Tickets moving slow for June 3 AEW TV taping in Richmond

Tickets for the AEW debut in Richmond, set for next Wednesday, June 3, at the Siegel Center, the home of VCU Basketball, aren’t going like I’d assumed they would.

Per WrestleTix, there were still 586 tickets available, based on the current setup, for 3,192 seats; the capacity for basketball at the Siegel Center is 7,637, so they weren’t aiming high to begin with.

WrestleTix, as of its May 24 update, had 155 tickets sold over the past seven days.

They’ve been slow-moving – the May 16 update had 129 new sales in the preceding seven days; the May 9 update was +232.

The first count, dating back to April 25, was 2,109 tickets sold.

Not a lot of momentum since.

I did a Google News search to try to see what AEW is doing in terms of free media, and it looks like … nothing.

Maybe that changes in the next week.

There are plenty of radio and TV stations in the Richmond media market to offer the talents out to, if AEW even does that kind of thing.

WWE does. My buddy from down Central Florida way, Mark Moses, who I’ve known since his days in Charlottesville radio, regularly gets NXT talents for his daily podcast.

Just last week, Mark was given day-of access to a live NXT taping that he tried to get me to fly down to Orlando to be a part of, so that we could tag-team the interviews.

I couldn’t swing it on the short notice, but Mark was given the run of the place.

Next time, right?

I remember, kinda back in the day, TNA running a show in Charlottesville, at JPJ, with a good card – Booker T., Samoa Joe, Scott Steiner, The Motor City Machine Guns.

JPJ has a 14,600 capacity for basketball; TNA had either side of 1,000 people there that night.

For some reason, they came back, two times – another house show with most of the fans disguised as empty seats in 2012, and a pay-per-view in 2014.

The PPV drew 425.

ICYMI

As podcaster Jim Cornette would say: that’s the ol’ piss hole in a snowbank.

I actually reached out, multiple times, to the PR department at TNA, offering to do podcast interviews, stories, the whole nine yards – never got a response.

I’m on the AEW media list, if they need me; they won’t.

They’re probably happy with mid-twos, which, with a tight TV setup, they can make look decent.

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