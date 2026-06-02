A Harrisonburg man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on May 29 at 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Rawley Pike and Erickson Avenue in Rockingham County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2024 Kenworth T880 tractor trailer was stopped at an eastbound traffic light on Rawley Pike when it was rear-ended by a 2004 Acura TL just after the light turned green.

The driver of the Acura, Luis R. Quinones-Rodriguez, 41, of Harrisonburg, was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Quinones-Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt, according to VSP.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

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