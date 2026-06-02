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Home Rockingham County: Man dies after crashing into tractor trailer at stoplight
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Rockingham County: Man dies after crashing into tractor trailer at stoplight

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © justoomm/stock.adobe.com

A Harrisonburg man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on May 29 at 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Rawley Pike and Erickson Avenue in Rockingham County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2024 Kenworth T880 tractor trailer was stopped at an eastbound traffic light on Rawley Pike when it was rear-ended by a 2004 Acura TL just after the light turned green.

The driver of the Acura, Luis R. Quinones-Rodriguez, 41, of Harrisonburg, was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Quinones-Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt, according to VSP.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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