Developing: Another instance of shots fired in the vicinity of Trump

A gunman fired three shots at the White House around 6 p.m. Saturday, then was taken down in an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service agents.

This all went down in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street Northwest, on the north side of the White House complex – in the vicinity of a usually pretty heavily trafficked pedestrian area.

One passerby was struck by gunfire; we’re not sure of the origin of the gunfire that struck the passerby at this writing.

Not sure of the condition of the passerby.

The name and condition of the culprit: also not known.

The Pennsylvania Avenue-17th Street intersection is a two-minute walk to the Oval Office, if you could just walk straight there from the street – which, you most definitively can’t.

You’re not going to accomplish much shooting at the White House from that location – the Eisenhower Executive Office Building is very much in the way.

You’re particularly not going to accomplish much shooting a pistol, which is what the initial reports from the scene suggest was the weapon of choice.

Still, not good, that we have another one of these.

Support AFP