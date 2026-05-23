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Home Developing: Another instance of shots fired in the vicinity of Trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Developing: Another instance of shots fired in the vicinity of Trump

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump
Donald Trump. Photo: © Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock

A gunman fired three shots at the White House around 6 p.m. Saturday, then was taken down in an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service agents.

This all went down in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street Northwest, on the north side of the White House complex – in the vicinity of a usually pretty heavily trafficked pedestrian area.

One passerby was struck by gunfire; we’re not sure of the origin of the gunfire that struck the passerby at this writing.

Not sure of the condition of the passerby.

The name and condition of the culprit: also not known.

The Pennsylvania Avenue-17th Street intersection is a two-minute walk to the Oval Office, if you could just walk straight there from the street – which, you most definitively can’t.

You’re not going to accomplish much shooting at the White House from that location – the Eisenhower Executive Office Building is very much in the way.

You’re particularly not going to accomplish much shooting a pistol, which is what the initial reports from the scene suggest was the weapon of choice.

Still, not good, that we have another one of these.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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